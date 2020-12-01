William Sawalich, the 14-year-old race car driver from Eden Prairie, made his first move onto the national stage recently with a win at the 2020 Road Course World Finals in Atlanta.
Sawalich’s victory in the Young Lions’ Division came in competition with drivers in his own age group. Although he is still almost two years away from testing for his Minnesota driver’s license, he is driving a 1,230-pound car around the track and looking, eventually, to drive on the NASCAR circuit.
Sawalich’s win in Atlanta came on a one-mile track that included both left and right turns. It was his first time on that kind of course after racing on an oval track at his home course, Elko Speedway, and several other Midwest courses.
“I plan to race more down south, so I can get more experience against better competition,” Sawalich said. “Most of the best drivers in my division are from Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.”
The Road Course World Finals lasted three days. There was a practice day, followed by a qualifying round and finally, race day.
“On the first day I learned not to overshoot the corners,” Sawalich said. “I qualified in fifth place before I won the race on Sunday.”
Sawalich’s crew, headed by chief Nick Barstad, was ecstatic with the victory.
In an interview last summer, Sawalich was asked what’s the toughest thing for a young racer to learn? “The hardest part is figuring out how to make the right move at the right time,” he said.
Sawalich’s mom Stacy accompanied him to Atlanta, making sure that he got the proper rest and stayed on schedule.
One of the young driver’s regrets was that he and his entourage couldn’t stay around to celebrate for very long. “We had to catch our flight almost right away,” he said.
Sawalich is anxious for the 2021 racing season to get underway at Elko Speedway, where local fans can watch him take on drivers from all age groups. Sometimes the crowd at Elko reaches 4,000 to 4,500, he said.
The main sponsor for Sawalich is Starkey Hearing Technologies, a company headquartered in Eden Prairie. Other sponsors have their decals on his car, too.
