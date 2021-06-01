Memorial Day was not only a time to honor veterans, past and present, it was also opening day for Minnesota high school section baseball playoffs.
Lake Conference teams dominated on opening night in Section 6AAAA and Section 2AAAA.
In 6AAAA, Wayzata made quick work of Minneapolis South in a 10-0, five-inning victory at Wayzata High. Six-foot-six senior righthander Sam Schlecht pitched a two-hitter to improve to 6-0 for the season. The South Tigers had trouble catching up with his fastball, and eight of the 15 outs Schlecht recorded were strikeouts. Center fielder Alex Wain had a big day at the plate for Wayzata with a triple, a single and four RBIs. Catcher Joey Grochala added two RBIs.
Also in Section 6AAAA, Hopkins trailed 4-0 early before putting the hammer down on Minneapolis Washburn in an 11-4 victory. Ryan McGie went all the way on the mound for Hopkins with six strikeouts as the Royals improved to 13-8 for the year. McGie helped his own cause with a 390-foot home run that cleared the second fence in right field at the Hopkins park. Jack Mausser also hit a homer, while Jake Perry, the University of Minnesota recruit, had two doubles and five RBIs. Jackson View went two-for-two for Hopkins and scored a pair of runs.
Moving to Section 2AAAA, Minnetonka won a pitchers’ duel with Shakopee 2-1 at Minnetonka’s Veterans Field. Minnetonka ace Fritz Meyer worked the first six innings on the mound before relief ace Zack Zaetta put the game on ice in the seventh inning. Dillon Hanson and Grant Thomas each had two hits for the Skippers, who scored their only two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The win gave the Skippers a 12-9 season record going into round 2 of the playoffs.
Edina won its Section 2AAAA opener over Chaska 7-1 with senior righthander Tanner Hopkins tossing a three-hitter and striking out eight. Sixty-two of his 94 pitches were strikes. Six Edina players accounted for nine hits, with Will Couchman, Drew “Bird” Sparrow and Easton Breyfogle each getting two. Breyfogle made his hits count for four RBIs. One of his hits was a home run.
Eden Prairie almost pulled off the upset of the day, but lost a 4-3 heartbreaker to No. 1 Section 2AAAA seed Jefferson in eight innings.
Bennett McCollow’s third hit of the day provided Jefferson’s victory margin. Joey Connelly took the tough-luck loss on the mound. Eden Prairie had five hits - one each by Jake Luloff, Tyler Wrobleski, Zane Rutledge, Griffin Streed and Ty Valiton.
