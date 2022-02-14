Team USA is on the way to another showdown with Team Canada in the Olympic women’s hockey championship game, which will air on USA Network, with coverage beginning at 9 p.m. Central Time Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Twin Cities hockey fans will be watching three west suburban players in the big game. They are Plymouth’s Dani Cameranesi and Kelly Pannek and Excelsior’s Grace Zumwinkle. All three graduated from area private schools - Cameranesi from The Blake School, Pannek from Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Zumwinkle from Breck School.
In a Group A game against Canada, Cameranesi had a goal on an assist from Pannek during the Americans’ 4-2 loss. In that game, local fans were pleased to see the three west suburban players skating together on Team USA’s third line.
In three other Group A games, Team USA won easily, beating Switzerland 8-0, The Republic of China 5-0 and Finland 5-2.
Moving on to the medal round, the Americans opened with a 4-1 win over The Czech Republic and then defeated Finland in a rematch 4-1. Pannek had an assist in the win over the Czechs, and in group play she scored twice against Switzerland.
In eight previous Olympic women’s hockey tournaments, Team USA has won two gold medals, while Team Canada has won six. The all-time leading scorer for Team USA is Edina High graduate Jenny (Schmidgall) Potter with 32 points. Potter played in four Olympics during her storied career. She won the coveted gold medal in 1998 and retired from the games after her fourth Olympic Games appearance.
