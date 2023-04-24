Last week reminded us of the effect weather has on high school sports in Minnesota. In the spring, we have the constant threat of rain. Fall brings both heat and cold. Winter brings more cold. And even summer feels the effects with its share of severe-weather watches and warnings.
“To play or not to play?” That is the question across high school sports last week. And in most cases, the decision was made - it’s too cold, let’s try another date.
There are no hard and fast rules governing when to play and when to postpone. Several sports hardly ever cancel or postpone games. The best example is probably soccer. No, wait, it would have to be Nordic skiing.
I remember a soccer playoff game between Minnetonka and Minneapolis Washburn seven years ago on a neutral field at Benilde-St. Margaret’s High. The entire match was played in a driving rain, and I think Washburn ended up winning 1-0. My mission was to take photos and write a story. I knew going into the match that the scoring summary would be brief. What I didn’t realize was that my camera would fog up and my reporter’s notebook would be thoroughly soaked.
Then it occurred to me that no rain, snow or sleet would ever stop a soccer match.
My worst experience with Nordic skiing came during December of 2021 at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove. The temperature at race time was 8 degrees, the windchill index was 16 below zero, thanks to a strong northwest wind. I was wearing a baseball cap when a stocking cap or, better yet, a ski mask would have been better. After about 30 minutes, I could no longer feel my left ear. The doctor’s diagnosis? Frostbite!
A Lake Conference baseball fan suggested last week that no high school sports event should begin if the temperature was below 40 degrees. I smiled and reminded him that during the Nordic and Alpine skiing seasons the temperature seldom gets above 40 degrees. His proposed 40-degree standard might wipe out one-third of the fall soccer season along with most of the high school football games from mid October through late November.
Common sense
My take is that common sense should rule as we decide when to play and when to postpone.
In baseball and softball, there is a lot of throwing involved, especially for the pitchers. So I hope coaches will err on the side of protecting those young arms.
Track and field athletes are susceptible to muscle pulls, which occur more often in cold weather than hot weather, so that should be considered. No coach wants to lose a key athlete for the season with a pulled muscle that could have been avoided with common sense.
Lacrosse is kind of like soccer. That is, unless there is lightning, the game must go on.
Golf is an easier decision. Course managers decide when it’s too wet to let high school golfers onto the links.
Tennis coaches have been perplexed by the weather this spring. Most days it has been too chilly or too windy to play outdoors.
“The weather has been bad the last three springs,” Eden Prairie boys tennis coach Brent Lundell said. “We have been trying to find indoor courts, but there are only so many to go around, and everyone is trying to book time.”
Tornado homer
In all the years I have covered Lake Conference sports, I can recall only one life-changing weather experience.
Edina and Wayzata were playing an American Legion baseball game at Wayzata Central Middle School in July of 1984 when I noticed a strong wind arriving from the south. It was raining slightly, and suddenly the sky turned black. Not gray, but fully black.
The home plate umpire was trying to get through the fifth inning, so that it would be an official game and he could receive full pay, which I believe was $32 at the time.
Anyway, the black sky was at the umpire’s back when he shouted, “Play ball!”
Center fielder Paul Kemble was at bat for Edina and saw a high fastball that he liked. He swung and hit a tremendous drive to left field that went over the road and bounced against a house across the street. The baseball must have traveled 550 feet, and that’s a conservative estimate. Wind-aided or not, it was the longest ball ever hit by a Minnesota high school player, that’s for sure.
Kemble ran the bases as fast as he could, touched home plate and ran straight for his car, just as fans and other players did the same. The plate umpire took one last look at the sky and walked to his car. He probably didn’t get full pay that evening, but at least he was not blown over the left-field fence.
