John Sherman, Sports Editor

John Sherman, Sun Sports Editor

Last week reminded us of the effect weather has on high school sports in Minnesota. In the spring, we have the constant threat of rain. Fall brings both heat and cold. Winter brings more cold. And even summer feels the effects with its share of severe-weather watches and warnings.

“To play or not to play?” That is the question across high school sports last week. And in most cases, the decision was made - it’s too cold, let’s try another date.

