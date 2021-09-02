Tony Peszneker’s 500th career win as Wayzata High’s girls soccer coach did not come easily Thursday, Sept. 1, at Minnetonka.
In the first half, under siege from Minnetonka’s offensive thrust, the Trojans managed only one shot on goal, while the Skippers had five shots on net plus six corner kicks.
“We were able to make some adjustments at halftime, including starting five or six girls who had not played in the first half,” Peszneker said. “In every game early in the season, our philosophy is to give everybody playing time. Because we’re using so many players, we are able to pick it up in the second half.”
That is what happened at Minnetonka. The Trojans opened the scoring in the 59th minute on a goal by sophomore Ana Munyon, who converted on a cross from junior wing Lily Nayar, who had penetrated almost all the way to the end line.
Minnetonka tied the score when Juliet Carlson scored on an assist from senior defender Payton Mahady in the 69th minute.
Moments later, Munyon scored again. After that, Wayzata’s defense took over and ran out the clock.
Every Wayzata girl knew what was at stake for coach Peszneker, and it showed in their intensity, especially in the second half.
“Five hundred wins? That’s insane,” Wayzata tri-captain Dana Bruer said. “It is such an honor to be part of this.”
“He brought us together at halftime to help us get this win,” tri-captain Ramira Ambrose said. “Tonight we showed what Wayzata soccer is all about.”
“This is a special night for us,” tri-captain Megan Smith said. “Tony brought our intensity up for the second half.”
Asked about his latest milestone after the match, Peszneker said, “You don’t get there without coaching a long time, and you don’t get there without a lot of quality soccer players. It is meaningful to me that this came against a quality opponent, Minnetonka. I still have scars from losing to them a few years ago at U.S. Bank Stadium.”
With the win at Minnetonka, Peszneker’s career mark settled in at 500-91-56. Just think of that. He has coached long enough to have 56 ties. In addition to his 500 victories, the Wayzata coach has seven state titles and 18 top three finishes in the State Class AA Tournament.
Peszneker could have singled out a lot of players, past and present, following his historic win. Captains Bruer, Ambrose and Megan Smith were important in their leadership roles in the big game. Senior defender Ella Smith gave Wayzata great field position in the second half with booming kicks from the back. Junior goalkeeper Becca Carroll made several crucial saves and defended Tonka’s nine corner kicks expertly. Munyon, with her two goals, was a hero in the victory.
The win gave Wayzata a 2-1-0 record early in the season, the same record Minnetonka has.
Five hundred has been a lucky number for Peszneker throughout his playing and coaching days. “Playing in 500 games as a professional was very significant for me,” he said.
After winning his 500th match as Wayzata’s coach, Peszneker received a huge banner from his players commemorating the event. “I never expected this,” he said before posing with the girls who helped him reach the milestone.
