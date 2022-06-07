Wayzata High’s defending state champ in the pole vault, Jack Helmich, was competing only against himself in the Section 6AAA Meet May 31 at Wayzata High Stadium.
Nevertheless, he attracted a big crowd once he passed the 14-foot mark. He finished the day with a meet record of 15-1, which earned him the right to defend his state title June 9-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
After making 15-1 for a meet record, Helmich had three tries at 15 feet, 6 inches. On his third attempt, he tipped the bar just slightly to knock it from its moorings. The highest the Wayzata star has ever vaulted in competition is 15-3.
“The wind today is brutal,” he said. “It was hard to deal with, but as a vaulter you have to play the hand you’re dealt. A little bit of adversity can be good sometimes.”
After the vault competition, at the awards ceremony, second-place vaulter Owen Hipps from Edina was in awe of Helmich. He couldn’t believe that Helmich cleared 15-1 with wind gusting all around him. Hipps cleared 12-4. No one else made more than 11-1.
Helmich was gracious toward Hipps and wanted to know his background. Before this year, Hipps played baseball and had never pole vaulted, but obviously, switching sports was good for him. Hipps is also on Edina’s wrestling team.
While his focus at state is a repeat, Helmich has an eye on the future. He will enter the world of NCAA Division I track and field this fall, when he joins the team at Virginia Tech University.
It might take 15-6 to win a state title, and that has been Helmich’s goal since the beginning of the season.
“I know 15-6 will come eventually,” he said. “I am just trying to beat my own record. I will do that when it all clicks. Hopefully, at state.”
Helmich was pleased that so many fans and athletes from Wayzata and other schools watched him clear 15-1 at sectionals.
“I love the team atmosphere of track,” he said. “On the Wayzata team, we all cheer for each other, we all have each other’s back.”
When he isn’t working to increase his vault, Helmich has built a fine academic record. His GPA this year is the highest of his time in high school. He is at 3.8 overall for his four years with a weighted GPA of 4.06.
