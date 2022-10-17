For 98 minutes the Wayzata High boys soccer team was looking to spring All-State forward free against a Minneapolis Southwest squad that built its game plan around stopping him.
At the 1:58 mark of the second overtime Oct. 15 at Wayzata, Highfield did get free and found the back of the net against Southwest goalkeeper Malcolm Munnich for a 2-1 win. A wild celebration followed after the Trojans kept their hopes for a state Class AAA championship alive in this section semifinal contest.
“Joe is a game changer, who can sometimes change a game by himself,” Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said after the game.
In this instance, Highfield did have some help. Jackson Widman, the junior midfielder, fed the ball into the box. Munnich, eager for an aggressive save, lost sight of Highfield, and the Wayzata star tapped the ball toward the goal line, making sure to keep the shot inside the frame.
“Southwest’s defense was really solid,” Duenas said. “And their keeper made some really big saves.”
So how did the final play develop?
“Jackson and I kind of looked at each other, and I knew he’d try to get the ball to me,” Highfield said.
“I was looking for Joe all day and calling his name,” Widman said. “Joe is such a great player.”
As Widman watched the ball rolling toward the goal line, he knew that Highfield had put enough on it. “It felt great when it went in,” he said.
“I didn’t shoot it hard, but as long as it crossed the goal line, that’s all that counts,” Highfield said.
Earlier in the game Wayzata took a 1-0 lead on a goal from junior forward Ben Eisinger, one of the budding standouts in the program. Eisinger had three goals during a 7-0 victory over Buffalo just prior to the start of the playoffs.
Eisinger scored two more goals when Wayzata beat Cooper 8-0 in its playoff opener Oct. 13. Captain Mike Orlov added two goals. Also scoring in that game were Kam Williams, Jeremy Cordeiro, Charlie Piller and Highfield. Orlov had two assists to go with one each by Cordeiro, Eisinger, Colin Leech, Alex Crane, Burica and Highfield.
Everyone on the Wayzata team was cognizant of Southwest’s offensive strategy. “They look for long throw-ins and corner kicks,” Highfield said. “I thought we did a good job minimizing their corner kicks.”
Senior captain Joey Burica had a lot to do with that. The All-State candidate was alert, communicative and a steadying influence on his teammates.
“Our goalie, Caleb Wagner, kept us in the game,” Highfield said. “I don’t know the Southwest goalie, but I complimented him after the game.”
With the win over Southwest, Wayzata was matched against Minneapolis Washburn in the Section 6AAA finals Tuesday, Oct. 18. The winner of that match earns a trip to state next week.
“This is the fourth consecutive year that we’ve played Washburn in a section match,” Highfield said.
The Trojans entered Tuesday’s match with an overall record of 15-1-2.
