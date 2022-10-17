Joe Highfield
Joe Highfield of Wayzata rises above Southwest's soccer defense.

For 98 minutes the Wayzata High boys soccer team was looking to spring All-State forward free against a Minneapolis Southwest squad that built its game plan around stopping him.

At the 1:58 mark of the second overtime Oct. 15 at Wayzata, Highfield did get free and found the back of the net against Southwest goalkeeper Malcolm Munnich for a 2-1 win. A wild celebration followed after the Trojans kept their hopes for a state Class AAA championship alive in this section semifinal contest.

