The higher seeds won three out of four games on the opening day of the State Class AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament March 21 at Target Center.
Top-seeded Park Center opened the day with a 92-72 win over Andover. Also in the upper bracket, fifth-seeded Eastview knocked down Minnetonka in an exciting game 72-68. In lower-bracket games later in the day, No. 2 seed Lakeville North blitzed Buffalo 87-59 and No. 3 seed Wayzata beat White Bear Lake 81-61.
Minnetonka’s loss to Eastview was a heartbreaker. Both teams had long scoring runs in the game, with was evenly-matched in all areas. Eastview had a significant height advantage, but held a very slim rebounding edge, 38-36.
Eastview made 26 of 47 shots from the field while Minnetonka made 22 of 59.
In a scoring battle between guards, Eastview’s Dylan Omweno scored 25 points to 22 for Minnetonka’s Andy Stefonowicz. Other Skippers in double figures were Jordan Cain with 14 points, Ibrahim El-Amin with 12 and Jalen Cain with 10. Alex Jones finished with eight.
Minnetonka was at a disadvantage late in the second half after Jones and Jordan Cain fouled out.
El-Amin and Stefonowicz kept the Skippers in the game with three-pointers as El-Amin sank four and Stefonowicz had three.
Eastview head coach Paul Goetz said, “Minnetonka’s guards can shoot it. They hit a couple of really deep ones. Defensively, Minnetonka made us earn everything. It was a great high school basketball game.”
“Our guys gave up some height today,” Minnetonka head coach Bryce Tesdahl said. “But we showed great energy and heart. It was a game of runs, and we turned it up when we needed to.”
El-Amin said, “We were down by 12 points with 10 minutes to go, but we didn’t quit. Eastview is a big team, a good team. We did something this year that the program hasn’t done in a long time by getting to state.”
El-Amin, Jalen Cain and Jones are the only seniors in Minnetonka’s top seven, so the Skippers will regroup and try to get back to state in 2024.
Wayzata is primarily a senior team, and the senior experience showed against White Bear Lake in the last of the four quarterfinal games on Tuesday.
It’s hard to beat Wayzata in a three-point shooting contest, although White Bear Lake made a good run at it early. Forward Zach Nelson made four threes in the first half for the Bears, but Wayzata had a boatload of threes, including two each from Hayden Tibbits, Jackson McAndrew, Isaiah Habte and Ben Shaffer.
Tibbits would lead Wayzata with 17 points. Also in double figures were McAndrew with 14, Habte with 13 and Shaffer with 12. Nic Beeninga added seven points and Drew Nepstad scored six points, all in the first half. Wyatt McBain scored four points and Jake Schmitt and Spencer Hall had three each. Adam Dehm had a basket late in the game.
With the win, Wayzata improved to 25-4 overall.
The Trojans will play Lakeville South in the second of two semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Target Center. Prior to that, in the 6 p.m. contest, Park Center takes on Eastview.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.