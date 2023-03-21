JORDAN CAIN
Forward Jordan Cain of Minnetonka crashes to the floor against Eastview guard Dylan Omweno (2). This call went against Cain, who fouled out late in the second half of the Skippers' 72-68 loss.
WAYZATA DEFENSE
Wayzata basketball players Ben Shaffer (3), Nic Beeninga (center) and Drew Nepstad (right) put the heat on White Bear Lake's Jack Janicki during an 81-61 Trojan victory at Target Center.

The higher seeds won three out of four games on the opening day of the State Class AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament March 21 at Target Center.

Top-seeded Park Center opened the day with a 92-72 win over Andover. Also in the upper bracket, fifth-seeded Eastview knocked down Minnetonka in an exciting game 72-68. In lower-bracket games later in the day, No. 2 seed Lakeville North blitzed Buffalo 87-59 and No. 3 seed Wayzata beat White Bear Lake 81-61.

