Trojan Winners
Wayzata volleyball players pile up after winning state in St. Paul.
Trojan Nation
Trojan nation revels in another state volleyball title.
Cheering at the end
Wayzata cheers to the championship. From left are Chole Lackas, Maggie Anderson, Kaitlyn Vogt, Eva Swenson and Reilly Kurth.

After losing 10 seniors from last year’s 34-0, state-championship squad, the Wayzata High girls volleyball team entered the 2022 season with a degree of uncertainty.

Early in the season, the Trojans’ bid for a state-record winning streak was cut short by a tournament loss to Northfield. Later, section rival Champlin Park defeated the Trojans, as well, so at the end to the regular season, the Trojans stood 23-4 overall.

