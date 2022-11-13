After losing 10 seniors from last year’s 34-0, state-championship squad, the Wayzata High girls volleyball team entered the 2022 season with a degree of uncertainty.
Early in the season, the Trojans’ bid for a state-record winning streak was cut short by a tournament loss to Northfield. Later, section rival Champlin Park defeated the Trojans, as well, so at the end to the regular season, the Trojans stood 23-4 overall.
Flash forward to Saturday, Nov. 12, the final night of the season at Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul. The journey this season wasn’t as smooth as last season, but it ended the same way as the Trojans defeated Lakeville North 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 in the State Class AAAA Tournament finals.
Sets 1 and 3 came down to a few key points at the end. But in set 2, the Trojans played their best volleyball of the entire season.
“We were tough-minded on the big points,” Wayzata head coach Scott Jackson said after the match. “Our play in set 2 set the table for set 3.”
“Early in the season, a lot of people doubted us,” Wayzata’s All-State senior libero Sophia Johnson said. “We faced adversity and rose as a team.”
“Losing a few times was big for our growth,” All-State junior setter Stella Swenson said.
In the finals, the Trojans went off script for the victory. Normally a team that thrives on serving, hitting and blocking, Wayzata was forced to play more defense by Lakeville North’s scrappy court coverage.
“We had 74 digs in three sets, which is a huge number for our team,” coach Jackson said.
At the same time, Wayzata continued to serve well, especially when Bianca Nistor, Stella Swenson and Sofia Weisberg had the ball in their hands. Nistor served 17 times with only one error, while Swenson and Weisberg each served 13 times without an error.
As usual, the Trojans’ big hitter was Olivia Swenson, Stella’s twin sister. Olivia, despite being blocked often by Lakeville North, stuck with it, recording 14 kills. Junior Avery Jesewitz added 10 kills and Stella Swenson had nine. In the third set, Stella Swenson set the ball to senior Kaitlyn Vogt on the left side and the result was three kills at just the right times. Sophomore Katie Kelzenberg had six kills.
Stella Swenson, perhaps Minnesota’s most versatile player, had 35 set assists along with her nine kills. She is essentially a five-threat performer with her setting, serving, blocking, digging and hitting.
In the awards presentation following the championship match, the Swenson twins, Vogt and Kelzenberg were selected to the all-tournament team. Only five seniors played on the Trojans’ tournament squad, so Trojan Nation is anticipating continued success in 2023.
