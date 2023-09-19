Alex Keekley
Buy Now

Minnetonka boys soccer goalie Alex Keekley with the diving save.

Wayzata scored a goal in the first half and Minnetonka matched it with a goal in the second half to give the Lake Conference boys soccer rivals a 1-1 tie Sept. 14 on Minnetonka’s Field of Dreams.

Coming into the match 7-0-0, Wayzata left with the first blemish on its record this season. The Trojans are ranked first in the state Class AAA poll and are the defending state champions.

  

Tags

Load comments