Wayzata pitcher Zak Brown retires the first 16 batters in a 3-1 baseball win over the Rogers Royals.

Making his first start on the mound for the Wayzata baseball team May 2 against Rogers, 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior lefthander Zak Brown didn’t want to be good. He wanted to be perfect.

Brown had a perfect game going through the first five innings and then retired the first hitter he faced in the top of the sixth. Fans, including Brown’s family, were aware that he had retired 16 in a row. He didn’t get No. 17, as he gave up Rogers’ first hit, but he did get the win 3-1 on a two-hitter with late relief help from junior righthander Viet Nguyen, who retired the only two batters he faced.

