Making his first start on the mound for the Wayzata baseball team May 2 against Rogers, 5-foot-11, 170-pound senior lefthander Zak Brown didn’t want to be good. He wanted to be perfect.
Brown had a perfect game going through the first five innings and then retired the first hitter he faced in the top of the sixth. Fans, including Brown’s family, were aware that he had retired 16 in a row. He didn’t get No. 17, as he gave up Rogers’ first hit, but he did get the win 3-1 on a two-hitter with late relief help from junior righthander Viet Nguyen, who retired the only two batters he faced.
The only reason Brown came out of the game with one out in the seventh was that he reached the Minnesota State High School League’s 105-pitch limit.
“In all the games I have pitched, I have never gone that deep in terms of a perfect game,” Brown said in a postgame press session.
So how did he do it on a 47-degree night game early in the spring?
“I warmed up for quite a while,” he said. “My fastball was tailing and my changeup was working, so I didn’t throw any sliders tonight.”
Brown, who works on his pitching under the guidance of former Major League pitcher Jim Brower, gets good advice from Wayzata coaches Bobby DeWitt, Mark Elias and Billy Soule during the high school season.
“They teach a pitching philosophy that emphasizes the importance of first-pitch strikes and getting lead-off hitters out,” Brown said.
The Wayzata lefty came off the mound in the top of the seventh after giving up a hit and a walk with one out. It was a bit of a jam for the reliever, Nguyen, but Brown never worried about Wayzata losing its lead.
“Viet is my guy,” he said. “He is a real bulldog on the mound.”
Nguyen fanned the first batter he faced, and then got the last out on a long fly to the outfield.
Since Brown was being interviewed after the game, someone else was asked to rake the pitchers’ mound. Oftentimes, the starter is assigned that duty.
“I feel like I am playing with some of the best guys ever,” Brown said. “If the offense gets hot, there is no limit to what we can do.”
With the win over Rogers, Wayzata improved to 6-2 overall. Brown’s record is 2-1 so far. He is one of three lefties on the pitching staff along with juniors Gaard Swenson and Brady Lash. Righthanders in addition to Nguyen include Nic Beeninga, Riley Leatherman and John Skoro.
As a senior, with a little more than a month remaining in his high school career, Brown has signed a national letter of intent to play baseball for the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season.
“That was the offer I wanted,” he said. “When I made my campus visit, I committed on the spot.”
When Brown isn’t pitching, fans might see him in the outfield or as the designated hitter for the Trojans.
“I might have a chance to be two-way player in college,” he said. “But I will probably start out by concentrating on pitching.”
Brown’s high-end velocity is 86 miles per hour, according to his dad Doug Brown Jr., a Wayzata All-Lake Conference outfielder who graduated n 1990.
“I try not to be the dad who says too much about his kid,” Doug Brown said. “I have always told my two sons [Zak and Cole], if you put in the work you will see the results. I am proud of the work Zak puts into baseball.”
Cole, now a student at St. John’s University in Collegeville, was a football captain at linebacker for the Trojans during his high school years. He played on the team that won the state Class 6A football championship in 2019.
“As a coach, I was probably tougher on my sons than I was on some of the other kids,” Doug Brown said. “I have prided myself on my love and appreciation for the kids I coach. I expect the same four things from all of them - hustle, focus, competitiveness and being a good teammate.”
Doug Brown played baseball for Mankato State University and was captain in his senior season under legendary head coach Dean Bowyer. In high school and American Legion baseball for Wayzata, Doug was known for hitting tape-measure home runs, including a 480-foot blast onto the roof of a nearby school at St. Louis Park and three long homers in a game at Chaska Athletic Park.
“I told my boys all along that I had my time, and now it is their turn,” Doug said.
Doug remains true blue to Wayzata. “I had some great coaches here, men like Roger Lipelt, Ken Zwach and Ken Staples,” he said. “And I really appreciate the opportunities the high school coaches have given my boys. Zak missed his freshman year with COVID-19 and couldn’t play his sophomore year because of knee surgery. The coaches gave him a chance last year.”
The Brown brothers feel they have been blessed by having their father as a coach, and they are also thankful for support from their grandparents, Doug Brown Sr. and his wife Lynn.
Lynn passed away unexpectedly last December and the entire family is still in mourning.
“My mom and dad always had an incredible influence on me and also on my boys,” Doug said. “After his game against Rogers, Zak wrote on his glove - For Grandma.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.