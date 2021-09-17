Even with all of the noise at the end of Wayzata’s 34-14 football win over St. Michael-Albertville Friday, Sept. 17, running back Julian Diedrich could hear STMA’s bus drivers start the engines outside Wayzata High Stadium.
Diedrich, the 5-9, 180-pound senior running back, had a career night, gaining 214 yards and scoring all five of Wayzata’s touchdowns.
Every journalist in attendance wanted to talk to Diedrich, the All-West District receiver last year and the star rusher this year.
“I had a good start tonight,” Diedrich said. “In the second half, St. Michael-Albertville made it a little bit harder.”
The second half found Diedrich fighting for every yard. He gained three or four yard on most plays, but there were also times he was stopped for no gain. Still it was a fabulous night - the best of his varsity career. He scored on runs of 9, 7, 3, 15 and 18 yards.
Late in the fourth quarter, the 18-yard run on a sweep left finished the job. To celebrate, Wayzata’s weight-room leader Jaxon Nelson lifted Diedrich toward the night sky, as if he were a youngster.
“It’s a good day to be a Trojans,” Diedrich said. “We just beat a top-five team in the state. Our defense has played lights-out all season, and they did a great job tonight. And our offensive line opened the holes.”
Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown said, “Before the game tonight, I asked all of the guys to give their very best effort and to do their jobs. STMA is a good football program, and we had to play the full game. I am really glad we got this one.”
Trojan defensive coordinator Jordan Halverson enters every game expecting a shutout. He didn’t get one against the Knights, but he was still upbeat after the game.
“They moved the ball against us more than we’d like,” he said. “Tommy Hamann had a great game at linebacker. He is a special player.”
Alex Hart stepped up in the secondary with big hits and good pass coverage, and the defensive line, plus Hamann and linebacker Fox Knutson gave STMA quarterback Owen Neros no comfort zone in the pocket.
Wayzata quarterback Ryan Harvey, who had seven touchdown passes the first two weeks of the season, didn’t get one against STMA, although he had key completions to his favorite receiver, Drew Berkland, to keep several drives going.
“We have to be able to run and pass,” Harvey said. “Tonight it was the running game. Our offensive line played really well.”
Wayzata takes a 3-0 record to Totino-Grace (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Coach Brown is taking nothing for granted. Although Totino-Grace has struggled the first three weeks, the Eagles have been one of the state’s elite programs over the last 25 years. With an offense that is both diverse and explosive, the Trojans hope to be 4-0 at the mid-point of the regular season with another win Friday night.
Friday Results
In other games featuring Lake Conference schools Friday night, Edina lost its third straight game, 42-21 at Prior Lake. Minnetonka and Eden Prairie went on the road and took their first losses after starting out 2-0. Minnetonka lost 35-7 at Maple Grove, while Eden Prairie dropped a 42-7 decision at Lakeville South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.