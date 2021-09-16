A boys soccer match worthy of the first week of November happened a day short of the midpoint of September when Eden Prairie hosted Wayzata Sept. 14 at the Aerie.
Ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, the Trojans moved to 6-0-0 for the season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.
“Eden Prairie always plays us tough,” Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said. “We were happy to get the result. It was definitely a physical match, and they did a good job defending our set pieces.”
“Our guys were ready for the challenge,” EP head coach Rob St. Clair said. “We were looking forward to the game and felt good going in.”
Senior forward Edin Nguyen scored the only goal of the match late in the first half on an assist from junior forward Mike Orlov.
“We might have had more than 20 long throw-ins and free kicks,” Wayzata’s Duenas said. “I am pleased that we’re creating those situations, but we have to do a better job of finishing our chances.”
Eden Prairie is one of the few teams in the state that has the height to challenge Wayzata in front of the net, and for good reason, that was the Eagles’ focus in practice the day before the match. “Wayzata has some great targets with Joe Highfield, Curtis Wagner and Miles Akhigbe,” EP’s St. Clair said.
The Eagles went into the game without star midfielder Jose Blanco, who has been out with an injury for three games. Blanco isn’t their only go-to guy on offense, but he has a knack for making plays, either creating shots for himself or shots for his teammates.
“We missed Jose,” St. Clair said. “But the nice thing was we had three juniors all play their best game of the season - Pranay Dhiman, Zach Fier, Sam Phillips and Alex Yu.”
Seniors Danny Hernandez, Cole Nelson and Henry Husmann, the three Eagle captains, made their share of key plays along with goalkeeper Steven Mattison, who won some physical battles in the crease, and Jack Fox, the all-purpose senior who can play any position on the field.
With Blanco sidelined, the Eagles looked to junior forward Sebastian Bocanegra-Lima and sophomore forward Ryan Donohue, but Wayzata’s brick-wall defense yielded very few chances.
“They are really good defensively,” St. Clair said. “You have to maximize your opportunities.”
Wayzata’s Duenas sees his goalie, Jack Roach, and the back line of Akhigbe, Joey Burica, Andy Leisen and Peter Melquist excel in practice every day, so he is not surprised when they excel in games.
The Trojans ran their shutout streak to 5 and 1/2 games with the victory.
“Our guys are great one-on-one defenders and great team defenders,” Duenas said. “I am very happy where we are at defensively.”
The Trojans play Armstrong in a 1 p.m. non-conference game Saturday, Sept. 25, at Wayzata High Stadium. Eden Prairie hosts St. Louis Park in a 1 p.m. non-conference game Saturday at Aerie Stadium.
