The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team, fortified by Lake Conference players, added another one this week.

Wayzata High graduate Colin Schmidt has joined former Edina High stars Ben Brinkman, Mason Nevers and Sammy Walker.

Schmidt spent the 2019-20 season playing for Union University, a Division I hockey school that competes in the ECAC. He earned all-academic status and piled up 30 points on 10 goals and 20 assists in 41 games.

As a high school player at Wayzata, Schmidt played for coach Pat O’Leary, a former Gopher. Schmidt made the All-Lake Conference team three years in a row as one of the league’s elite power forwards. He was known for his production in front of the net and was a finalist for the Mr. Hockey of Minnesota Award in 2018.

