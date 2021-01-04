The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team, fortified by Lake Conference players, added another one this week.
Wayzata High graduate Colin Schmidt has joined former Edina High stars Ben Brinkman, Mason Nevers and Sammy Walker.
Schmidt spent the 2019-20 season playing for Union University, a Division I hockey school that competes in the ECAC. He earned all-academic status and piled up 30 points on 10 goals and 20 assists in 41 games.
As a high school player at Wayzata, Schmidt played for coach Pat O’Leary, a former Gopher. Schmidt made the All-Lake Conference team three years in a row as one of the league’s elite power forwards. He was known for his production in front of the net and was a finalist for the Mr. Hockey of Minnesota Award in 2018.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.