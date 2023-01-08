Minnetonka had 45 shots on net during its boys hockey game against Wayzata before a capacity crowd at Pagel Activity Center, but in the end, only one puck got past Trojan goalie Will Ingemann, who posted a 3-1 victory.
“Will’s level of focus was unbelievable,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary observed. “He never lets an easy one in, and he does a great job of controlling the puck.”
Although Minnetonka had a 45-22 edge in shots on goal, O’Leary called puck possession “equal.”
Both teams excelled on the penalty kill, each holding the opponent scoreless in four attempts.
Wayzata took a 1-0 lead just short of the halfway mark in the first period when Colin Bierman scored on Kasen Sauer’s assist. Luke Miller made the score 2-0 in the second period with an unassisted goal.
Coach Sean Goldsworthy of Minnetonka must have had a good speech at the second intermission because his Skippers scored only 13 seconds into the third period. Sam Scheetz scored with assists from defensemen Liam Hupka and John Stout.
The rest of the period belonged to Ingemann. In fact, it was his game from start to finish. He made 17 saves in the first period, 14 in the second and 13 in the third.
Wayzata tacked on an insurance goal at 9:54 of the third period. Hopkins transfer Cade De St. Hubert connected with an assist from freshman phenom Jake Kvasnicka.
The Trojans had to shuffle their lineup because one of their key forwards, junior Jake Mattson, was out with an injury.
“This year we have 12-15 forwards who are good enough to play varsity hockey,” O’Leary said. “That helps when you have an injury. We can just keep rolling.”
Saturday’s game left No. 1-ranked Wayzata with a 10-1-1 overall record. The Trojans lead the Lake Conference with a 3-0-0 mark. Minnetonka has a season record of 9-2-0 and is ranked second in the state in Class AA.
In another recent game, Wayzata used two goals from Jibber Kuhl to down The Blake School 4-1. Ingemann made 14 stops for the win in goal. Mattson and Brooks Gengler had the other Wayzata goals. Alec Score, Jacob White, Cade De St. Hubert, Brittan Alstead and Mattson each had one assist and Rhys Wallin had two.
Minnetonka picked up a 5-0 win over Hill-Murray in non-conference action. Jack Sand led the way with two goals, while Gavin Garry, Javon Moore and Scheetz each had a goal. Minnetonka’s passing was one of the highlights. Hupka passed out three assists, Moore and Alex Lunski each had two and Ryan Holzer and Hagen Burrows added assists. Hunter Bauer had the shutout in goal with 13 stops.
