Will Ingemann
Wayzata boys hockey goalie Will Ingemann deflects a shot by Minnetonka's Sam Scheetz over the top of the cage during a 3-1 Wayzata victory.

Minnetonka had 45 shots on net during its boys hockey game against Wayzata before a capacity crowd at Pagel Activity Center, but in the end, only one puck got past Trojan goalie Will Ingemann, who posted a 3-1 victory.

“Will’s level of focus was unbelievable,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary observed. “He never lets an easy one in, and he does a great job of controlling the puck.”

