It was autumn Oct. 15 at Wayzata High Stadium with fall-colored trees all around the field, however, everyone on the Wayzata girls soccer team was still thinking of Summer.
Captain Summer Seamans was lost for the season with a knee injury recently, but is still on the sidelines, cheering for the Trojans as they try to win the state Class AAA championship.
Wayzata is off to a good start with wins in its first Section 6AAA Tournament game after earning a bye for the opening round, and as this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press, the Trojans were playing Lake Conference rival Hopkins in the section finals.
After a 3-0 win over Minneapolis Washburn Saturday afternoon, Trojan leaders Lily Nayar and Meghan Sullivan talked about the season and how much they miss Seamans on the pitch.
“It’s hard to replace the energy Summer brings to the field,” said Sullivan, who scored two of the three goals against Washburn.
“Summer is the loudest one on the bench now,” Nayar said. “She is always so positive and encourages everyone. All season, we have played for each other. Now, we are playing for Summer every time we step on the field.”
Wayzata held Washburn to only one shot on goal in the section semifinal match, and the one save goalie Becca Carroll did have to make was an easy one.
“At this point in the season, we know what we’re good at,” Sullivan said. “Washburn is an aggressive team, and we were able to pass around them.”
“Our main goal was keeping that zero on their side of the board,” Nayar said.
Sullivan is only a junior, so she will return as a team leader next season. Nayar is the second leading scorer behind junior Grace Estby, who scored her 15th goal of the season in the Washburn match.
“Washburn is historically a very good team,” Wayzata head coach Tony Peszneker noted. “I thought we’d be in for a tough game today. We could have scored more goals, but I am always happy when we get a shutout. We focused on not giving Washburn any clear-cut scoring opportunities.”
Commenting on the match against Hopkins in the finals Oct. 18, Peszneker said, “When you play a team for the third time in a season, there are no secrets. Hopkins’ record [8-7-3] doesn’t indicate what a good team they are.”
Wayzata went into the finals with an overall record of 17-0-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.