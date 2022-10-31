Only two teams have held the No. 1 state ranking in Class AAA girls cross country this season.
Minnetonka was in the top spot for two weeks, while Wayzata has been No. 1 the other 10 weeks.
“Wayzata should have been No. 1 the whole time,” Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan said.
Both teams won section championships and the chance to represent in the State Class AAA Meet Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Wayzata looks like a prohibitive favorite, based on times from the regular season and sectionals. However, Trojan head coach Addy Hallen is not counting on the gold medals just yet.
“We know what we can do when we’re firing on all cylinders,” Hallen said. “But we also know how good Minnetonka can be. I have tremendous respect for their coach, Jane Reimer-Morgan. And now that Maya Mor is back in the lineup, they are a threat.”
Asked if she has the best team in Class AAA, coach Hallen said, “We’re the strongest team in Class AAA. But Highland Park has a great team in Class AA, and our girls will be running against them in the postseason.”
Wayzata’s win in the Section 6AAA Meet with only 21 points was keyed by a record-setting performance by senior Abbey Nechanicky, who ran the 5K race in 16:43.70. She is ranked No. 1 in the state and is a top-five runner in one national poll.
“Abbey’s plan [for the section meet] was to go out like usual,” Hallen said. “At the 2-mile mark, she was flying, and I told her to go for it.”
Nechanicky has committed to the University of Colorado, where she will join former Minneapolis Washburn star Emily Covert.
“During her recruiting process, Abbey had an opportunity to talk to some of the most gifted coaches in the country,” Hallen said.
With her college decision made, Nechanicky can put her entire focus on the State Meet and the Nike events that follow during postseason.
“The weather for the section meet is the best we’ve had all season,” Nechanicky said. “Today was my PR [personal record] in my last race at Gale Woods Farm. I wanted to leave my mark.”
While individual honors are fun, Nechanicky added, “I was running for the team. Having a team behind me makes anything I do more meaningful. Last year at this time, I was on the sidelines [with an injury]. It is a blessing to be running again. St. Olaf is one of my favorite cross country courses and state is a big goal for our team.”
Wayzata’s other runners contributed to a big team effort in sectionals.
All seven Trojans finished in the top 10 individually, with these times and places: Senior Grace Mignone (third in 18:27.14), ninth-grader Maddie Gullickson (fourth in 18:29.11), senior Teegan Anderson (sixth in 18:40.32), sophomore Aly Kleyman (seventh in 19:00.76), eighth-grader Aubrey Smith (eighth in 19:06.44) and senior Grace Weber (tenth in 19:40.87).
Smith moved up to varsity after enjoying success at the JV level.
Teegan Anderson, one to the team leaders with Nechanicky said, “Before the race we talked about enjoying the opportunity and having fun. This was the best weather we have had so far, and that was refreshing.”
Asked about practices leading up to state, Anderson said, “We will do more speed work with less mileage and cut down on our lifting.”
That sounds like the right formula for success in Northfield.
