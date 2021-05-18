Mini Jallah
Mini Jallah of the Wayzata girls track team takes a baton pass from teammate Zolia Dabet as the Trojans edge Eden Prairie 71-69 in a Lake Conference dual meet. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Wayzata High’s girls track and field team had been rolling over Lake Conference competition until the Trojans faced Eden Prairie Friday, May 14, at Wayzata High Stadium.

The visiting Eagles piled up big points in field events, but the Trojans hung on for a 71-69 victory.

Head coach Jummy Barlass of Eden Prairie commented on some of her team’s top performers in field events: “Carolyn Tarpey had her all-time PR in the pole vault with a height of 11-6. Katie Ose also had a PR in the pole vault and also a PR in the 300-meter hurdles. Julia Matthews is a top thrower in our conference and section. Her shot put of 37-2 Friday moves her up in the ranks. I am excited to see what she can do in big meets. Julia is an extremely hard worker who has hone in on her technique. Nia Holloway’s throw of 35-2 puts her in contention with other top [shot put] throwers in the section.”

Wayzata, coached by Alicia Pierskalla, held onto victory Friday with several key performances in field events.

Trojans Kendel Vanterpool and Kailee Kohrt both soared 34 feet, 1 inch to tie for first in the triple jump, and Miranda Travis won the discus with a best of 38 feet. Emma Hawkinson of Wayzata edged EP’s Matthews in the discus 112-11 to 111.

Wayzata forged a slight edge in running events to carry the day. Neither team used its top distance runners on Friday since they were already preparing for the Section 7AAA True Team Meet Wednesday, May 19, at Wayzata.

Eden Prairie won the 100-meter dash with Maggie Zaugg and the 200 with Nia Holloway. As the distances became longer, the advantage went to the Trojans. Mara Gillem won the 400, edging Linnea Berndt of EP 1:00.77 to 1:00.95.

Maddie James of the Trojans won the 1600 in 5:41.48. Amelia Dewberry and Berit Berggren finished second and third..

Sarah Mullah and Jennifer Fang of Eden Prairie placed first and second in the 3200.

EP’s Tarpey won the 100-meter hurdles in 16:13 with Allie Barrett of Wayzata and Ose of EP taking second and third places.

Ose won the 300 hurdles in 46.88 with Wayzata’s Barrett and Brianna Monahan placing second and third.

There was no 4x800 relay on Friday. Wayzata won the 4x100 and the 4x400, with Eden Prairie taking the 4x200 race.

