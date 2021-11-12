As the scoreboard clock hit 0:00, the football was in the air on the way to the end zone Nov. 11 at Park Center High School.
With his team trailing 14-7 and the ball at the 19 yard line, Wayzata quarterback Ryan Harvey scrambled, eluded two tacklers, including one who almost had him in the grasp. His throw had the distance, and wide receiver Eli Lenort had a shot, but after leaping high, Lenort landed on the turf hard and couldn’t hold on to the ball.
Wayzata players fell to the turf, while their opponents celebrated their one-touchdown win in a state Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game.
Both teams relied on the running game, with a mix of light rain and snow overhead. It became a battle of running backs between Wayzata’s Julian Diedrich and STMA’s Jarrett Bennett.
Diedrich scored Wayzata’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. Bennett responded with a touchdown on a 1-yard run to send the contest to halftime 7-7.
With only 1:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bennett crossed the goal line again to put STMA ahead for the first time. His touchdown run was 25 yards.
Even with the setback, Wayzata still had a chance. Starting at their own 35 yard line when the kick-off went out of bounds, the Trojans picked up three first downs, two of them on fourth-down conversions by Harvey and Diedrich. And with 18 seconds remaining, wide receiver Drew Berkland carried the ball to STMA’s 19 yard line.
Harvey scrambled before throwing an incompletion, and the scoreboard clock left him only 5 to try to tie the game. Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown called timeout to set up the final play, and Harvey, despite a gritty effort, barely missed the chance to either tie the game with an extra point kick or win it with a two-point conversion.
Big student sections from both schools, numbering at least 400 each, stayed warm with constant chants and cheers.
STMA advances to the state semifinals, which will be Friday, Nov. 19, at U.S. Bank Stadium. Wayzata ends the 2021 season with an 8-3 overall mark.
