Long after the round of 32 playoff football game between Wayzata and Osseo Oct. 30 at Wayzata High Stadium, Trojan senior captains Jaxon Nelson and Fox Knutson lingered.
They sat on the artificial turf staring up into the empty stands and basking in the afterglow of a 37-6 victory.
Osseo scored its lone touchdown late in the game with Wayzata’s defensive reserves on the field. While the starters were playing, Wayzata dominated and put the game into running time in the fourth quarter.
“Our defense was pretty sound tonight,” outside linebacker Knutson said to a passerby.
“I thought we had a great game on offense, but we still need to clean up the penalties,” lineman Nelson said.
Next for the Trojans is a game in the state Class 6A playoff round of 16 at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, in Stillwater.
Before he left the field, Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown said, “Stillwater is a No. 1 seed, and every No. 1 seed is a good football team. We are excited for the challenge.”
Wayzata’s win Friday night gives the Trojans a season record of 7-2. Meanwhile, Stillwater is 8-1 with the only loss coming against another of the state’s No. 1 seeds, Eden Prairie, 28-21 on Oct. 21.
An old adage is Minnesota prep football is: A team that runs the ball efficiently in November is likely to have success. The Trojans did run the ball well against Osseo with seniors Julian Diedrich and Dante Cockrell Jr. logging most of the carries.
“We have a good passing game, and our running backs keep getting better,” Brown said. “We had too many penalties tonight, so we have to clean some things up. I think we might have our best football ahead of us.”
Two years ago, Wayzata won the Class 6A Prep Bowl title with a perfect record.
Diedrich, the senior running back and receiver said he sees similarities between the 2019 state champs and this year’s squad.
“I am looking for a slug fest when we play Stillwater,” he said. “And I know we’re ready for the fight. We have the same vibe the team had two years ago.”
Diedrich said the Trojans’ running attack is in high gear now that the offensive line is healthy and jelling as a unit.
“Dante and I just look for the crease and hit the hole,” he explained. “We had a good week of practice leading up to tonight’s game, and everybody executed, even though we had a few problems with penalties.”
Recapping the win over Osseo, the Trojans jumped ahead 10-0 in the first quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass play from Ryan Harvey to Drew Berkland and a 25-yard field goal by Andy Vrundy.
The Trojans were up 23-0 at the half with two more touchdowns in the second quarter. Cockrell scored on a 9-yard run and Diedrich added a rushing touchdown from 11 yards out.
Midway through the third quarter, Diedrich scored on a hard-nosed 13-yard run off right tackle on which he broke four tackles.
With 34 seconds left in the third quarter, Harvey tossed his second touchdown pass of the game to Berkland on a 5-yard play.
Around the Lake
Minnetonka stayed alive in the 6A playoffs Friday night by defeating Brainerd 30-15 at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium. The Skippers improved to 8-1 in Mark Esch’s second season as head coach.
Eden Prairie took a 29-0 halftime lead on the way to a 36-6 victory over Coon Rapids at EP’s Aerie Stadium. Michael Gross, Toby Frost, Tyler Walden, Trevor Johnson and sophomore Liam Berndt score the Eagles’ touchdowns. The Eagles are 8-1 this season.
Hopkins ended a 0-9 season with a 48-6 loss at Lakeville South. Robert Buckingham scored the Royals’ touchdown on a 12-yard run.
Edina suffered a 24-21, season-ending loss at Rosemount despite three touchdown passes by senior quarterback and captain Adam Berghult.
