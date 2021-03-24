Wayzata Champs

The Wayzata High boys hockey team celebrates after winning the Section 6AA title March 24 at Plymouth Ice Center. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)
Hunter Newhouse

Two of the best players in Section 2AA hockey battle at Eden Prairie Community Center as Minnetonka forward Hunter Newhouse tries to break away from the tight coverage of Eden Prairie defenseman Kam Langefels. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Razor-thin victory margins in section championship games March 24 gave the Wayzata Trojans and Eden Prairie Eagles State Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament berths.

Wayzata held off a late charge by Benilde-St. Margaret’s for a 3-2 Section 6AA finals win at Plymouth Ice Center. Meanwhile, at Eden Prairie Community Center, the top-seeded Eagles rallied past Minnetonka for a 4-3 overtime win in Section 2AA.

Wayzata led 3-0 early in the third period against BSM before the Red Knights made things interesting with third-period goals by Tristan Sarsland and Grant Ellings. Captain Kohl Sauer scored in the first period for Wayzata and then added his second goal in the third period. Jake Schneider scored another Wayzata goal in the first period.

The goalies both played well in the Wayzata-BSM game. Sophomore Will Ingemann was tough when he had to be, finishing with 16 saves on 18 shots. Carson Limesand of the Red Knights put in a long and busy night with 36 stops on 39 Wayzata shots.

Eden Prairie, one of the favorites to win state, took a 1-0 lead over Minnetonka on a goal by Jackson Blake late in the first period. But the second period saw Minnetonka surge with three straight goals. Graham Harris tied the score 1-1 before Skipper teammates Hunter Newhouse and Beckett Hendrickson added goals for a 3-1 lead. Before the end of the second period, EP scratched back with a power-play goal from captain Carter Batchelder.

In the third period, Drew Holt scored another power-play goal to pull Eden Prairie even at 3-3.

Eden Prairie came out firing in the overtime with three shots to Minnetonka’s one. The third shot by junior forward Phil Feinberg found the back of the net and gave Eden Prairie a return trip to state, where they finished second last winter.

It was a spirited battle from start to finish. Eden Prairie had a 30-21 edge in shots on goal to back winning goalie Zach Hayes. Kyle Briesemeister played a strong game in Minnetonka’s net with 21 stops.

Eden Prairie and Wayzata will carry the Lake Conference banner in the State Class AA Tournament at Xcel Energy Center.

Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments