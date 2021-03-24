Razor-thin victory margins in section championship games March 24 gave the Wayzata Trojans and Eden Prairie Eagles State Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament berths.
Wayzata held off a late charge by Benilde-St. Margaret’s for a 3-2 Section 6AA finals win at Plymouth Ice Center. Meanwhile, at Eden Prairie Community Center, the top-seeded Eagles rallied past Minnetonka for a 4-3 overtime win in Section 2AA.
Wayzata led 3-0 early in the third period against BSM before the Red Knights made things interesting with third-period goals by Tristan Sarsland and Grant Ellings. Captain Kohl Sauer scored in the first period for Wayzata and then added his second goal in the third period. Jake Schneider scored another Wayzata goal in the first period.
The goalies both played well in the Wayzata-BSM game. Sophomore Will Ingemann was tough when he had to be, finishing with 16 saves on 18 shots. Carson Limesand of the Red Knights put in a long and busy night with 36 stops on 39 Wayzata shots.
Eden Prairie, one of the favorites to win state, took a 1-0 lead over Minnetonka on a goal by Jackson Blake late in the first period. But the second period saw Minnetonka surge with three straight goals. Graham Harris tied the score 1-1 before Skipper teammates Hunter Newhouse and Beckett Hendrickson added goals for a 3-1 lead. Before the end of the second period, EP scratched back with a power-play goal from captain Carter Batchelder.
In the third period, Drew Holt scored another power-play goal to pull Eden Prairie even at 3-3.
Eden Prairie came out firing in the overtime with three shots to Minnetonka’s one. The third shot by junior forward Phil Feinberg found the back of the net and gave Eden Prairie a return trip to state, where they finished second last winter.
It was a spirited battle from start to finish. Eden Prairie had a 30-21 edge in shots on goal to back winning goalie Zach Hayes. Kyle Briesemeister played a strong game in Minnetonka’s net with 21 stops.
Eden Prairie and Wayzata will carry the Lake Conference banner in the State Class AA Tournament at Xcel Energy Center.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.