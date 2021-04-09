The halftime stat sheet for the state Class AAAA semifinal game between Shakopee and Wayzata Thursday night at Target Center showed one shocking comparison.
At that point, Shakopee had 16 points and Wayzata’s 5-11 junior guard Drew Berkland had 15. The Trojans parlayed Berkland’s scoring and smothering defense to win the game 72-43.
The Trojans will play Cretin-Derham Hall for the state championship at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Target Center. As always, the big-school enrollment class plays the last of four games on Championship Saturday.
Wayzata is looking for its first state boys basketball title since 1959. Cretin-Derham Hall won its last championship in 2019, when Daniel Oturu dunked the ball at the final horn to end a close game against Apple Valley.
While the first half of the Wayzata-Shakopee game was clearly the Drew Berkland show, he had plenty of help. The Trojans limited Shakopee to one shot on many of its possessions with 6-6 junior guard Camden Heide collecting defensive rebounds.
With other Trojans contributing significantly, the Trojans held a 38-16 halftime lead.
Coach Bryan Schnettler, whose team improved to 18-2 for the season, was hoping for a fast start, and he got it.
An open three-point shot by 6-9 junior center Carter Bjerke started the game and Berkland added another three-pointer before senior captain Eddie Beeninga swished a pair of free throws for an 8-0 lead.
Berkland continued to dent Shakopee’s defense, hitting another three and cashing in on a left-handed layup to make the score 16-7. The Trojans had that edge even though they had been called for eight fouls, compared to one for Shakopee, in the first six minutes.
Bjerke, the tallest Wayzata starter, was on the bench for most of the first half after being hit with two quick foul calls, but it hardly mattered. Super sixth man Ryan Harvey, the Trojans’ quarterback during football season, filled the spot nicely, with sophomore forward Spencer Hall also playing good minutes.
In the second half Wayzata eventually reached its biggest lead, 64-35 on Beeninga’s layup. After the exchange of several baskets, the final margin was still 29 points.
Berkland led the Trojans with 17 points, while Heide scored 15 and Bjerke had 14. Beeninga added nine points with six assists and senior captain Kody Williams added six points. Devin Vanterpool scored three points, while Harvey, Hall, Chris Davenport and Hayden Tibbits scored two each. Trojan reserves Trey Lance, Erik Rottinghaus and Robbie Snyder played in the game, but didn’t score. Forward Mick Wherley netted 12 points to lead Shakopee, as the Sabers finished the season 17-6.
One Wayzata advantage throughout the contest was shooting. The Trojans canned 26 of 50 shots from the field for 52 percent. They held the Sabers to 33 percent - 15 makes on 45 shots.
Even in the spacious Target Center, with a much different background than the Trojans saw in high school gyms this year, they were 10-for-16 from three-point range.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.