Wayzata High’s boys track and field team was unstoppable on the way to winning its 10th consecutive True Team section title last week at Wayzata High Stadium.
The Trojans scored more than 1000 points Wednesday, May 11, and added even more points when the meet was completed Friday, May 13.
“Our depth really shined,” Wayzata head coach Aaron Berndt said.
The Trojans sprint depth was apparent for all to see. “We had three guys in the top six in the 100 and two guys in the top four in the 200 and still won the 4x100-meter relay,” Berndt said. “In a meet like this, some things go your way, some things don’t. Our strongest individual events separated us from the other teams. We’re a team without a lot of holes.”
Lake Conference teams dominated Section 7AAA competition with Wayzata first, Minnetonka second, Eden Prairie third and Hopkins fourth, but no one threatened Wayzata’s hold on the section title. Minnetonka was awaiting word to see if it would be one of the four wild-card teams selected to join eight section champions for the State Class AAA True Team Meet Friday, May 20, at Stillwater High School.
Following is a listing of Wayzata’s top section performances.
Dashes
Armstrong High senior Erik Fredrickson won the 100-meter dash in 11.03 seconds. Wayzata’s top finishers were Tarun Poliboina third, Tyler Milkes fifth and Max Williams sixth.
Wayzata’s Poliboina won the 200 meters in 22.46 seconds, a time matched by Tyrique Williams of Chanhassen. Milkes placed fourth.
In the 400-meter dash, Owen Dehm and Del Johnson of Wayzata took fourth and fifth.
Distance
Always a good area for the Trojans, distance came through as expected. Senior Alex Foss held off a challenge from Armstrong junior Alex Omodt to win the 1600 in 4:25.77. Foss basically led wire-to-wire. Wayzata sophomores Daniel McCollor and Tyler Kissell placed third and eighth.
The Trojans had three place winners in the 3200 with Nick Cichoski fifth, Parker Dietrick sixth and Will Weber ninth.
Hurdles
David Nelson helped Wayzata’s hurdles scoring by taking third in the 110 highs and eighth in the 300 intermediates. Teammate Wyatt Baker was seventh in the 300s and eighth in the 110s.
Relays
Wayzata won the 4x100 relay with Max Williams, Kamron Williams, Milkes and Michael Meadowcroft running 43.30 seconds.
In the 4x200 relay, Wayzata had a glitch on one of the handoffs, but still finished fifth with Charles Tomczik, Kamron Williams, Ethan Fischer and Nathan Graham.
The Trojans were third in the 4x800 relay with Brenden Allen, Noah Kaster, Matthew Adams and Joey Moseychuk running 8:19.71.
Throws
Senior Jaxon Nelson and sophomore Emmanuel Wilson of Wayzata finished second and third in the shot put and sophomore Derek Christenson placed sixth.
Charles Smith gave the Trojans third place in the discus and Nelson was fifth. Braden Galloway added a ninth place.
Pole Vault
Defending state champion Jack Helmich of Wayzata finished second after clearing 14-6 on his first attempt.
Jumps
Wayzata senior Connor Vokaty was second in the long jump with a best of 20 feet, 5 inches Meadowcroft was fifth.
Nathanael Agbemadon of the Trojans won the triple jump with a best of 42 feet, 11.5 inches and added a sixth place in the long jump.
Wayzata had one top-10 place in the high jump with Meadowcroft taking eighth.
