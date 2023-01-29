The shots began falling early in the game and kept coming for 36 minutes Jan. 24 when the Wayzata High boys basketball team broke the school scoring record in a 112-71 victory at Eden Prairie.
Eleven scorers helped the Trojans break the old record, which was 109, set against St. Paul Como Park the only year that Mike Anderson was the Trojans’ head coach.
Senior guard Hayden Tibbits set the tone for the record-breaking night as the Trojans improved to 11-3 overall with their 11th consecutive win.
“Hayden was assertive from the opening tip,” Wayzata had coach Bryan Schnettler said. “He shot the ball well and got to the rim.”
Tibbits finished with a season-high 33 points. It was a fast-paced game with the Trojans leading 49-41 at halftime. They went on to break the game open and outscore the Eagles 63-30 in the second half.
Two other Trojans passed the 20-point mark in points - 6-3 guard Spencer Hall with 21 and 6-9 junior forward Jackson McAndrew with 23. Other individual point totals were: Blake Bjerke and Nic Beeninga with six each, Ben Shaffer and Isaiah Habte with five each, Jake Berkland and Wyatt McBeth with four each, Elijah Okochi with three and Adam Dehm with two.
Eden Prairie had three scorers in double figures - Max Lorenson with 15, Nolen Anderson with 13 and JJ Sullivan with 12. Quincy Oriwa just missed double figures with nine points.
“The ball was going in a lot,” coach Schnettler said. “And the tempo was up. I have a feeling Eden Prairie will be a lot better the next time we play them.”
In addition to breaking the record for most points in a game, the Trojans set a single-game school record for assists with 31. They tied the school record for threes made in a single game with 18, a total that matched what they had against St. Michael-Albertville during a Lake Conference win last season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.