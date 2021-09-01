Edina played close to a perfect first half of soccer Aug. 27 at Kuhlman Field, taking a 2-0 lead over Wayzata into halftime.
The second half, however, was not as fruitful for the home team, as Wayzata rallied for a 3-2 victory.
The story of the game was as much about fan enthusiasm as it was the final score. Students were denied attendance last season, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but in Friday night’s season opener they came out in force.
Edina’s students couldn’t wait to get involved in banter from the stands, and some of them decided to focus on Wayzata’s All-State defender Peter Melquist.
With Edina ahead in the first half after goals by Sammy Presthus and Tommy Sieve, clever comments from the fans irritated the Wayzata players.
At halftime, the Trojans huddled up and made a pact to play with a purpose in the second half. Joey Burica scored on an assist from Mike Orlov early in the half. Midway through, Wayzata midfielder Joe Highfield was tripped in the box and awarded a penalty kick. There was no question who would get the shot. Melquist wanted the ball.
Shooting from the spot, he hesitated to make the Edina goalie commit and then hit the upper 90 to tie the scored 2-2.
With under two minutes remaining in the second half, it was Ryan Mahabadi’s turn. The Wayzata midfielder made a perfect shot for a 3-2 lead with only 1:20 remaining.
“The ball came right to my feet, so I took a touch and slammed it in,” Mahabadi said. “It always feels good to beat Edina, especially this time. Their fans were on us the whole game, so it was fun to quiet them down at the end.”
Highfield, the All-State midfielder, talked about tactics rather than the emotions of the match.
“We switched our formation in the second half, and that gave us more opportunities,” he said. “We kept fighting all the way.”
Wayzata outshot Edina 8-7 in the first half and 18-12 for the game. Junior goalie Jack Roach made the saves to keep Wayzata in the match. Had Edina gone ahead 3-0 at any point the comeback would have been much tougher.
Edina captains Sammy Presthus and Ryan Swanda were disappointed with the outcome, but not the Hornets’ effort.
“We played with a lot of passion for all 80 minutes,” Presthus said. “We saw that we have a lot to work on.”
“It was a hard-fought, evenly-played match,” Swanda said. “Just what you’d expect from a rivalry like this one. Each team really wanted it, and it was awesome to see so many fans here tonight.”
Next for the Edina boys is a 7 p.m. match against Bloomington Jefferson Thursday, Sept. 2, at Kuhlman Field. Then the Hornets will take a Labor Day break before facing Holy Family Catholic at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, also at Kuhlman Field.
