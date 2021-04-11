For the first time since 1959, Wayzata is the state boys basketball champion.
Coach Bryan Schnettler’s Trojans took the title Saturday night at Target Center with a 75-61 victory over Cretin-Derham Hall. It was a fitting finish to the Trojans’ 19-2 season.
Wayzata led 35-28 at halftime of the historic game, and eventually built its lead to twenty points late in the second half on a free throw by senior tri-captain Kody Williams.
“It’s just beginning to sink in,” Schnettler said. “This is something truly special for our kids - cutting down the net at Target Center, riding home on the bus after the game. I am proud of how the players bought into what we’re doing and how they shared the ball.”
Balanced scoring was one of the keys for Wayzata Saturday night. Five-eleven junior guard Drew Berkland led the attack with 19 points, sinking five of seven three-point shots, mostly from the deep corners. Camden Heide, the 6-6 junior guard, scored 17 points and led the Trojans with 10 rebounds. Senior guard Eddie Beeninga sank a pair of three-pointers on the way to 16 points. Six-nine junior center Carter Bjerke was a presence in the paint with seven points, six rebounds and three assists. Senior guard Kody Williams played a steady floor game and knocked down three of five shots from the field to score 11 points. Junior guard Ryan Harvey, the trusted “sixth starter,” scored five points with three rebounds and two assists.
One of the Trojans’ challenges going into the state championship game was how to deal with Cretin-Derham Hall’s star guard, junior Tre Holloman.
Although Holloman finished with 20 points, he had to work for every one of them. He was nine for nine from the foul line and five for 10 from the field.
“Tre is a really good point guard, and against a lot of teams he can control the pace,” Schnettler said.
Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline Jr. was looking for a game in the 50s or low 60s, but the Trojans ran too well and shot too well to let that happen. The Trojans made 29 of 54 shots from the field and 10 of 23 from three-point range. Cretin-Derham Hall made 18 of 49 shots from the field, while cashing in 19 of 24 free-throw attempts. The Raiders made six three-pointers.
“Drew Berkland got out in transition and we gave him some good looks,” Schnettler said.
Senior captains Beeninga and Williams did an outstanding job of controlling the basketball as Wayzata finished with only eight turnovers. Anytime the Trojans needed to answer a basket by the Raiders, Beeninga or Heide would look for a driving lane and a finish at the rim.
Although he didn’t score, senior guard Trey Lance was an important player on defense for Wayzata. He had waited his entire career to guard a player like Holloman in a big-game situation. Lance used his quickness to deny drives by Holloman, and that put a chink in Cretin-Derham Hall’s offensive game plan.
Wayzata’s team concept was one of the big factors in the championship season.
“All 18 of our guys are good players,” Schnettler said. “They all push each other in practice.”
In addition to starters Beeninga, Berkland, Bjerke, Heide and Williams and key reserves Harvey and Lance, Wayzata’s roster includes seniors Chris Davenport, Robbie Snyder and Riley Voss, juniors Logan Broady, Davis Hay and Erik Rottinghaus and sophomores Myles Barnette, Spencer Hall, Hayden Tibbits and Devin Vanterpool.
Schnettler’s varsity assistant coaches are Ryan Freeberg and Tim McKee. Zak Kuseske is the JV coach and Jordan Halverson is the sophomore coach.
