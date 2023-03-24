Years from now, perhaps decades from now, fans who saw the State Class AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament game between Wayzata and Lakeville North on March 23, 2023, will still be discussing and dissecting the final minute and seven seconds of the contest that Wayzata won 79-77.
The outcome put Wayzata in the state championship game against Park Center Saturday, March 25, but the high stakes were secondary to the game’s dramatic script.
Wayzata was on fire for the first 21 minutes of the 36-minute game and led 57-37 on a fade away jump shot by senior forward Spencer Hall. But shortly thereafter, Hall went down with what appeared to be a knee injury, so it was off to the trainer’s quarters for an evaluation. Three minutes later, Lakeville North cut the lead in half, 60-50, when Hudson Vaith scored on a rebound put back.
“The wind was taken out of our sails when Spencer went down,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said after the game. “But our kids just refused to lose. I am unbelievably proud of them.”
Wayzata still had a 10-point lead at 69-59 with nine minutes remaining, but then Lakeville North made an even stronger push. With four minutes remaining, the Panthers appeared ready to steal the win with a 75-71 lead.
“When we were down 20, all we could do was try to chip away,” Lakeville North head coach John Oxton said. “Wayzata is a very athletic team that executed its game plan to a T.”
Enter Mr. Tibbits
All season, the Wayzata offense has run through 5-11 senior point guard and captain Hayden Tibbits, so it was only natural the Trojans would look to him to get the lead back. After senior guard Jake Schmitt hit two free throws for the Trojans, Tibbits helped force a turnover, and then went all the way to the basket to score on a hesitation move. Now the crowd was really into it - 75-75 with under three minutes remaining.
By this time Hall was back on Wayzata’s bench with a bag of ice on his knee.
Andrew Quam of Lakeville North made one of two free throws to give the Panthers a 76-75 lead. Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata’s 6-9 junior forward, who would lead his team with 28 points, was fouled and made two free throws to give Wayzata a 77-76 edge. Vaith made one of two free throw tries to tie the score for Lakeville North.
The Panthers forced a turnover and controlled the ball with 1:30 remaining. They might tried to hold the ball for one shot, but instead, coach Oxton was looking for the next good shot. The ball was likely to go to 6-11 senior forward Nolan Winter, one of five Mr. Basketball finalists along with Tibbits.
The Panthers made three passes, but on the third pass Wayzata’s Schmitt saw the chance for a steal. He dove for the ball and before he landed on the hardwood, he called a timeout with 1:07 remaining.
The last 1:07
In the Trojans’s huddle, coach Schnettler set up a play, but when the Panthers shut down the first option, the Trojans took a different tack and went to a box stall. To take the last shot, they would have to stall for 1 minute, and then make a move.. The five players who were on the floor for the Trojans all possess guard skills, so they were able to run the clock down to seven seconds. That’s when Tibbits dribbled hard left to the middle of the lane and rose for a jump shot. He swished it and Lakeville North took timeout with 1.1 seconds remaining. There was a delay to determine if more time should be added to the clock, and it was decided that 1.1 was correct.
Lakeville North came out, showing its formation for the inbounds play that would be initiated 94 feet from Wayzata’s hoop. Schnettler saw what the Panthers had in mind and called his last timeout.
The smart play for Lakeville North was a long pass to Winter, who would have no more than one dribble to sight the basket and shoot. A pass to Winter, about 30 feet from the basket was the play. But he was double-teamed and McAndrew knocked the basketball away as time expired.
It was hard not to break out in a celebration. The Trojans raced to their student fan section before former Wayzata activities director Jaime Sherwood rounded them up to go through the handshake line with the North players.
Shooting stars
McAndrew, Wayzata’s tallest starter, played the game of his life with 28 points, making nine of 14 shots from the field, among them three three-pointers. He was perfect from the foul line, going seven-for-seven. Tibbits made his only three-point shot and sank nine of 15 field goal tries for 24 points.
Winter was brilliant in defeat for Lakeville North, scoring 24 points by making eight of 11 shots from the field. Vaith also had 24 points, sinking 10 of his 15 shots. A third Panther, Quam, made eight of 11 shots for 18 points.
Hall, whose night ended with the knee injury, scored seven points. Once he was out of action, it became much harder for the Trojans to shut down Lakeville North’s dominant front line. However, they found a way. Isaiah Habte fouled out, trying to keep Winter in check, and Drew Nepstad, a 6-3 junior guard, took Habte’s place, he wound up with four fouls.
Tibbits talked about the Trojans’ will to win after the game: “At the end, it was one play at a time. You trust your coaches, you trust the guys with you on the floor and you get it done.”
In setting up for the game-winning shot, coach Schnettler said, “Our strategy was to get the ball to Hayden [Tibbits] or Jackson [McAndrew] and have them make a play.”
Tibbits, who is averaging 23 points per game this season, leaped into the air after his shot went in.
McAndrew talked about the long pass to Winter at the end: “After Hayden made a huge shot, we knew we still had to get one stop. And we knew that the ball was going to Winter.”
Both players jumped for the ball. McAndrew made sure he didn’t foul Winter and had the right timing to foil the last-second attempt as the Trojans improved to 26-4 overall.
