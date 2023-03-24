Jackson McAndrew
Wayzata junior forward Jackson McAndrew (23) wins his personal scoring duel against Lakeville North Mr. Basketball finalist Nolan Winter (31).
Hayden Tibbits
Wayzata captain Hayden Tibbits (1) celebrates with teammates Drew Nepstad (24) and Evan Johnson after his jump shot in the lane sinks Lakeville North 79-77 in the state AAAA basketball semifinals at Target Center.

Years from now, perhaps decades from now, fans who saw the State Class AAAA Boys Basketball Tournament game between Wayzata and Lakeville North on March 23, 2023, will still be discussing and dissecting the final minute and seven seconds of the contest that Wayzata won 79-77.

The outcome put Wayzata in the state championship game against Park Center Saturday, March 25, but the high stakes were secondary to the game’s dramatic script.

