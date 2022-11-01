No. 1 seed Wayzata will play No. 3 Woodbury for the state Class AAA boys soccer title at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Wayzata had an easy time advancing with a 4-1 win over No. 5 Andover Tuesday morning, and then Woodbury best second seed Maple Grove 3-2.
Earlier this season, Wayzata and Woodbury fought to a 1-1 tie, so Friday morning’s game will settle the issue.
Wayzata’s semifinal game featured two goals in the first half and two more in the second half.
Mike Orlov’s penalty kick, after teammate Joe Highfield was fouled in the box, gave Wayzata a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute of the match. Four minutes later, Charlie Piller scored on an assist from Orlov.
After Andover converted a penalty kick to make the score 2-1, Wayzata’s Piller was tripped in the box, and Joey Burica made the penalty kick.
Piller made a great double-deke move for Wayzata’s final goal in the 76th minute.
“We focused on defense this week,” Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said after the match. “All year, our defense has been a family effort. On offense, we have two really good players up top - Highfield and Orlov - and our midfielders are dangerous, too.”
Wayzata’s defense concentrated on containing Baraka Tarleton, Andover’s 6-foot-5 midfielder.
“Baraka is a big-time player,” Duenas said.
Piller actually outscored the “big-time player” on the other team with his relentless drives to the net.
“We start out with our front six pressing the other team,” Piller said. “Our No. 1 goal every game is a shutout.”
Trojan goalie junior Ethan Kintzle just missed a shutout in the state semifinals, and Tarleton’s penalty kick was the only ball to get past him.
“Everyone on the team buys into our system,” said senior midfielder Cole Frazier, who showed tenacity in winning 50-50 battles against taller Andover opponents. “The difference playing indoors is that you get fatigued faster. But we are really fit, and we played as hard as we could the whole game.”
“It’s really hot and humid in here,” Piller said. “So it was important to stay hydrated.”
“Playing at U.S. Bank Stadium is special,” Duenas said. “I want our guys to enjoy the experience.”
Wayzata is a team that has either games or practices six days a week throughout the season, and that might account for the Trojans’ high fitness level.
“Our guys don’t spend time playing the game, they invest time playing the game,” Duenas said
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.