Wayzata soccer players Joey Burica (5), Miles Redmond (18), Mike Orlov (17) and Charlie Piller (16) celebrate after a goal in a 4-1 win over Andover. Behind the group is Cole Frazier (13).
Joe Highfield
Wayzata tri-captain Joe Highfield fires a shot on goal against Andover in a 4-1 Wayzata victory Nov. 1.

No. 1 seed Wayzata will play No. 3 Woodbury for the state Class AAA boys soccer title at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Wayzata had an easy time advancing with a 4-1 win over No. 5 Andover Tuesday morning, and then Woodbury best second seed Maple Grove 3-2.

