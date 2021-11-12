Wayzata team
It's Trojan bliss at the State Volleyball Tournament as Katy Riviere (28) leads the celebration in a victory over Roseville.
Kendall Minta
Kendall Minta dominates at the net for the Eden Prairie volleyball team.

The undefeated Wayzata High girls volleyball team will play East Ridge in the State Class 4A Tournament championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Xcel Energy Center.

Wayzata swept its first two state matches against Roseville and Rogers.

Roseville fell to the Trojans 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 in a first-round test that was completely dominated by Wayzata. Coach Scott Jackson watched sophomore setter Stella Swenson spread the ball around. Sierra Moore and Katy Riviere led with nine kills, while middle hitter Emma Goerger had seven and Mel Goldstein and Avery Jesewitz had six each. Riviere and libero Ella Voegele had 11 digs each, and Voegele provided three service aces.

Rogers didn’t fare much better than Roseville, although the Royals played a spirited first set in a 25-23 loss. Wayzata used the momentum of that game to win the next two - 25-11, 25-15 - for their 33rd win this season. Goldstein led Wayzata with seven kills and Goerger continued her dominance at the net with six kills and five blocks. Swenson had 23 set assists and four blocks.

Eden Prairie won its first State Tournament match in five sets over Forest Lake, but fell three games to one in the semifinals against East Ridge.

Six-foot-three Kendall Minta dominated against Forest Lake with 22 kills, while teammate Lillian Ekness had 13 and teammates Paige O’Connell and Evelyn Skattum each had 10. Cameron Berger played one of her best matches of the season with 51 assists. Emma Matousek came off the bench to hit three service aces.

In the semifinals, Eden Prairie couldn’t hold East Ridge ace Britt Carlson, who finished with 27 kills. O’Connell had 12 kills for EP and Minta added seven. Piper Lange led the Eagles’ defense with 12 digs and Berger had 11. Minta led the net defense with four blocks, while Skattum and Piper Lange each had three.

