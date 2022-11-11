Katie Kelzenberg
Wayzata sophomore Katie Kelzenberg bangs the volleyball between two Burnsville blockers during the first round at Xcel Energy Center.
Avery Jesewitz
Wayzata's Avery Jesewitz blocks the volleyball at the net to frustrate a Burnsville attacker.
Sophia Johnson

Sophia Johnson of the Wayzata girls volleyball team goes for the dig against Rogers in the state semifinals in front of teammates Avery Jesewitz, Biana Nistor (5) and coach Scott Jackson.

In the first two rounds of the State Class AAAA Girls Volleyball Tournament, Wayzata swept Burnsville and Rogers in 3-0 matches. The Trojans will play Lakeville North in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Xcel Energy Center. Lakeville South defeated East Ridge in the semifinals Nov. 10.

Wayzata 3, Rogers 0

