In the first two rounds of the State Class AAAA Girls Volleyball Tournament, Wayzata swept Burnsville and Rogers in 3-0 matches. The Trojans will play Lakeville North in the finals at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Xcel Energy Center. Lakeville South defeated East Ridge in the semifinals Nov. 10.
Wayzata 3, Rogers 0
For the second straight year, Wayzata faced Rogers in the state volleyball finals.
After winning the first two sets by 25-14 margins Nov. 10, the Trojans were tested in the third set before winning 25-23.
“We played great,” Wayzata head coach Scott Jackson said after the match. “Every component was clicking.”
Stella Swenson, Wayzata’s All-State junior setter, said, “When we get into a groove, it’s dig, set and hit. We can feel it when the other team breaks down.”
Stella explained how she decides to go to when she’s making her sets: “I watch film of the opponents and look for mismatches, and then I look for whoever is on fire. If someone calls the loudest, I know they want it.”
One teammate Stella looks to frequently is her twin sister Oliva, a towering 6-foot-4 junior hitter, who was also named All-State this year.
Olivia was injured and cheered from the sidelines when Wayzata won state with a 34-0 record last season.
“I was jealous [of teammates] last year when I couldn’t play,” she said. “After losing a lot of seniors from that team, we still have a lot of talent this year. It’s a lot of fun to be playing here.”
Sophia Johnson, Wayzata’s senior All-State libero, liked the way the Trojans took charge against a good Rogers team. “We were fighting for the next point,” she said of the overall effort. We have a strong culture, and everyone plays for the team.”
For one of the rare times this season, the Trojans didn’t have a player with double-figure kills, yet the balance was excellent. Olivia Swenson put nine balls away. Katie Kelzenberg had six kills and Stella Swenson had five. Lefty Kaitlyn Vogt added four.
Defensively, Trojan leaders Johnson and Stella Swenson had 14 digs each. Johnson led in service aces with four.
Wayzata 3, Burnsville 0
Wayzata rolled past Burnsville 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 in the state quarterfinals Nov. 9.
Burnsville is an athletic team, but gave away height to the Trojans at every position. That left the Blaze playing a lot of defense.
Wayzata started slowly and was down 8-3 early in the first set, and then the light went on with the Trojans stringing points together.
Olivia Swenson stepped up with 14 kills for Wayzata and sophomore Katie Kelzenberg also hit big with 10 kills. Avery Jesewitz had eight kills and Kaitlyn Vogt added seven.
Libero Sophia Johnson was a wonder on defense with 19 digs, while teammates Jesewitz and Stella Swenson had eight kills each and Bianca Nistor added seven.
Stella Swenson and sophomore Reilly Kurth each had three blocks. Nistor had two service aces.
Sophomore Mesaiya Bettis of Burnsville showed promise of things to come with 11 kills.
“It is kind of challenging to dig and block when you’re playing against a taller team like Wayzata,” Burnsville head coach Josh Wastvedt said.
“Being here at state is the reward for us,” Bettis said. “This is such a fun experience. Just walking onto the court in such big building is an experience I will never forget.”
“Burnsville is a well-coached, disciplined team,” Wayzata coach Scott Jackson said. “We were a little bit sloppy today. The match didn’t go exactly the way we envisioned.”
“It is super fun playing in a big gym like this,” Reilly Kurth said. “This was a good match to get used to the building.”
“If we play our hardest and play as a team, those are our expectations,” Kelzenberg said.
Kurth and Kelzenberg are two sophomores getting their first State Tournament experience this season. Coach Jackson wants the sophomores to block and hit in the middle, taking some of the pressure off the main outside hitters - Olivia Swenson, Jesewitz and Vogt.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.