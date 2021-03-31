Pat OLeary

Wayzata boys hockey coach Pat O'Leary learned on Tuesday night that his team's first-round game against Hill-Murray, set for Wednesday morning, had been cancelled. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Wayzata High’s boys hockey team received a pass to the semifinals of the State Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament when Hill-Murray had to bow out of Wednesday morning’s game with the Trojans because of a COVID-19 exposure.

“We found out officially on Tuesday night,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said. “There are two ways to looking at it. You want to get the jitters out by playing that first game. But by not playing the first one, we will have fresh legs for the semifinals.”

The Hill-Murray withdrawal, officially a 1-0 win for Wayzata, makes the Trojans’ season record 14-5-2.

Wayzata’s semifinal game will be at 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Xcel Energy Center against the winner of a first-round game between Lakeville South (18-0-2) or Moorhead (13-7-1).

