Wayzata High’s boys hockey team received a pass to the semifinals of the State Class AA Boys Hockey Tournament when Hill-Murray had to bow out of Wednesday morning’s game with the Trojans because of a COVID-19 exposure.
“We found out officially on Tuesday night,” Wayzata head coach Pat O’Leary said. “There are two ways to looking at it. You want to get the jitters out by playing that first game. But by not playing the first one, we will have fresh legs for the semifinals.”
The Hill-Murray withdrawal, officially a 1-0 win for Wayzata, makes the Trojans’ season record 14-5-2.
Wayzata’s semifinal game will be at 6 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Xcel Energy Center against the winner of a first-round game between Lakeville South (18-0-2) or Moorhead (13-7-1).
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.