Every high school hockey skater loves to score goals, but for Edina senior defenseman Vivian Jungels assists are equally satisfying.
She recently finished her four-year varsity career with a school-record 124 assists. Ironically, the former record of 122 assists was set by Sami Reber, who coached Jungels for all four of her varsity seasons.
Three weeks ago, when told that she was approaching the assist record, Jungels said, “I am a little bit shocked.”
At the State Class AA Tournament, Reber said, “I am happy that Vivian broke my record. Her playmaking ability comes naturally. She is a flawless skater and she sees the ice better than anyone I have seen at the high school level.”
On Feb. 27, one day after Edina had finished third in the State Class AA Tournament by beating Gentry Academy 3-0, Jungels received the Ms. Hockey of Minnesota Award for 2022.
It was a nice honor for the University of Wisconsin recruit, who had a great senior year with 48 points on 16 goals and 32 assists. For her career, Jungels amassed 177 points, a school record for defensemen.
As a ninth-grader and again as a junior, Jungels helped Edina win state Class AA championships. Her older sister Tella was one of the captains of the 2020 state championship squad.
Winning the Ms. Hockey of Minnesota Award was never at the top of Jungels’ priority list. She was more concerned with leading her team and trying to win the state championship.
However, she is proud to be Edina’s second Ms. Hockey winner. The first was Taylor Williamson, now the head coach of the girls team at Wayzata High.
“The Ms. Hockey Award means so much,” Jungels said. “I have had so many teammates who made me better and coaches who have coached me so I could learn, challenged me so I could grow and believed in me to use my strengths and play to the best of my ability.”
Jungels comes from one of Edina’s most prominent hockey families. Her dad Keith Jungels played the game and passed his love of the sport to his children - Chase, Jett, Tella and Vivian - who all had good careers in the Edina program. Jett and Tella both won state gold medals.
“My dad still works with me on my skills and hockey sense and is always showing me or giving me ideas what to work on,” Vivian Jungels said. “My siblings have spent so many hours skating and working together with me. My mom keeps the balance in my life. Sami, Megan Arceneaux, Casey Purpur and Scott Ryerse have coached me and believed in me.”
For inspiration outside the Hornet program, Jungels looks to the first Ms. Hockey of Minnesota, Winny Brodt, who recently served as color commentator on the women’s Olympic hockey telecasts.
“Winny has provided many opportunities for me to play,” Jungels said. “She has done so much for girls hockey and the growth and love of the game.”
Jungels is grateful for all of the people in Edina who support girls hockey.
“I have been so appreciative to represent and play for such a storied program,” she said. “Edina has the best arena [Braemar] and the best fan base and student section. It is amazing when someone I don’t know comes up to me and says how much they like to watch me play and that they have been coming to games for many years.”
Of all the games she played in during the State Class AA Tournament - 12 in all over four years - Jungels said her favorite was the state title contest against Brainerd/Little Falls in her ninth-grade year.
“That was a double-overtime win,” she recalled. “I shot the puck, Tella tipped it and Olivia Swaim put it in the net. Being on the ice for both of our state championship wins was special. The undefeated season last year is something that is hard to top.”
As she prepares to play for Wisconsin next season, Jungels has a goal in mind. “I want to make the adjustment to college hockey and be an impact player as a freshman,” she said. “I look forward to being a Badger and enjoying the college experience at Madison. I will be focusing on the school of science for my studies.”
Jungels hopes to come back home next year to see the Hornets play and visit with coach Reber.
“Sami is not only a great coach, but also a great role model, mentor and person,” Jungels said. “She cares about each player and helps us any way needed. It may be a college decision or something else outside of hockey. Edina won the section academic award this year, and that is a reflection on Sami. She is so much more than just hockey. She helps us grow on and off the ice. Sami is our coach, but also someone we know we can always go to for advice, help or just a great conversation.”
