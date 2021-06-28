When slowpitch softball began to gain momentum during the 1950s and 1960s, many of the teams played in what were called Industrial leagues.
Some companies, such as General Mills, Honeywell and 3M, formed their own leagues with games between different departments in the companies.
Flash ahead to 2021 in Edina, and there is still one industrial team going strong. Viking Forest is a club comprised of company employees with a couple of friends added. With a 15-11 win over the Brew Tang Clams June 24, Viking Forest improved to 6-4, which is good for a fifth place tie in the 16-team Thursday Night League.
“Every year, new guys join the company,” 10-year veteran Ryan Kent said. “There is a lot of camaraderie.”
What is Viking Forest?
“We buy and sell lumber from sawmills to lumber to big companies,” Kent said.
In the game against the Clams on the 24th, Viking Forest tucked the win away with back-to-back home runs by Jake Johnson and Ben Kuhr in the sixth inning. Third baseman Cody Zimmerman made a great play in the seventh to quell a Clams’ rally.
Mike Logelin, winning pitcher for Viking Forest, has played Edina Rec softball for 30 years.
“I am 53 - the oldest guy on the team by about 20 years,” he said. “I first played in Edina in 1991.
“We’re all buddies and we love to compete,” Logelin added.
The Brew Tang Clams are the team tied with Viking Forest for fifth place. If the playoffs were beginning today, the top four seeds would be Toasted Cheesers (9-0), Town Hall Brew Crew (8-1), Yamaha Golf & Utility (8-1), and Average at Best (7-3).
“A few years ago, we faced the Clams in the playoff championship game and lost,” Kent said. “The next year, we knocked them out in the first round of the playoffs. They’re our biggest rivals, and it’s always a fun game. We are always in the mix - above .500 - and we usually make a deep run in the playoffs.”
There was a full slate of Thursday Nigh games June 24 at Van Valkenburg Park. Beaver Island handed Yamaha Golf & Utility its first loss of the season 13-9, while the Big Swingers topped the Foul Tips 7-5 in a defensive battle. The Hounds pounced on Lasershow 15-4 and the Motor Boaters accelerated past Internal Revenue Service 15-12. Viking Forest played a second game, falling to Average at Best 17-5. Town Hall Brew Crew stayed in contention for the regular-season title with a 22-1 shellacking of Beer N’ Steroids and in another blowout Toasted Cheesers held first place with a 26-9 victory over Swingin’ Meat.
