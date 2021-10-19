As this edition of the Edina Sun Current goes to press Tuesday, Oct. 19, Edina is about to risk its undefeated girls soccer record against Minnetonka in the Section 2AA Tournament finals at Prior Lake.
Edina is 17-0-0 and beat Minnetonka during the regular season. But Minnetonka had been on a hot streak going into the match and defeated Eden Prairie 7-1 in the section semifinals.
The Hornets won their two playoff games handily last week, shutting out Prior Lake and Chanhassen.
“Prior Lake came at us hard with three forwards,” Edina head coach Katie Aafedt said. “We had a great save from Bayliss Flynn off the kickoff. The Chanhassen game was a more composed game for us. We have only given up six goals through the first 17 games, an average of about .3 per game. It starts with Bayliss in net - she is having a great year. And we have a great group on defense with captain Dorothy Stotts, Lauren McDonald, Maddie Fullbright, Abbie Manhard, Audrey Keely and Maren Fullerton.
The 6-0 win over Prior Lake Oct. 12 was keyed by a hat trick from senior captain Maddie Dahlien, the All-American candidate. Izzy Engle, Taylor Howard and Lauren McDonald had the other goals for Edina. Wesley MacMiller picked up two assists, while goalie Bayliss Flynn, Ellie Cooper, Ellen Norman each had one assist. Flynn was the winner in goal with five stops.
It was 6-0 in the semifinals against Chanhassen with sophomore midfielder Engle providing a hat trick for the Hornets. Dahlien added a goal and two assists, while Norman and Grace Pohlidal also found the back of the net. Additional assists came from goalkeeper Flynn, MacMiller, Molly Knopick and McDonald. Flynn made five saves in the Edina goal.
As one of the story lines for the section championship match, Aafedt would be coaching against her former assistant Kelsey Hans.
“Kelsey is doing a great job in her first year at Minnetonka,” Aafedt said. “She is a phenomenal coach and has her girls playing for each other.”
The winner of the Edina-Minnetonka match earns the right to advance to the State Class AA Tournament.
