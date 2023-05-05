Uma Corniea, Edina High’s Athena Award winner as the school’s most outstanding senior female athlete for 2022-23, made the No. 41 famous during her hockey career with the Hornets.
It’s interesting how Corniea decided to request the No. 41 on the back of her jersey.
“I played for the Edina boys Squirt A hockey team that snapped Maple Grove’s 41-game winning streak,” she recalled. “And that led me to wearing No. 41.”
If Corniea wanted a proper number for all that she accomplished as a high school goalie, the number would be 104, which represents her win total in six seasons of varsity hockey.
Before transferring to Edina as a ninth-grader, she played in two State Class A Tournaments for Golden Valley-based Breck School. In all four of her seasons with the Hornets, Corniea made it back to state in Class AA. She was named Minnesota Senior Goalie of the Year for 2023 after leading the Hornets to third place at state.
Princeton University is Corniea’s destination for college. She will play for the hockey team, of course, and major in economics. The Tiger hockey coaches began recruiting her when she was in eighth grade.
Corniea is just as solid in the classroom as she is in front of the goal, with a 3.93 GPA.
In addition to earning six letters in high school hockey, she is a three-time letter winner as the starting goalie for Edina High’s girls lacrosse team.
“I never played lacrosse until my freshman year, when the season was unfortunately canceled due to COVID,” Corniea said. “I was able to pick up the stick my sophomore year and earn All-State honorable mention by my junior year.”
All-State awards for hockey came Corniea’s way four times during her career. And she was named to two All-State Tournament Teams.
Last fall the Hornet boys soccer team needed an additional student manager, so Corniea volunteered. Her favorite part of the game was halftime when she could go onto the field and take shots against the other managers, who were trying to play goalie.
Sam Broz
During her hockey career with The Blake School, 2022-23 Athena Award Sam Broz amassed more than 150 points. Teaming with senior classmate Suzy Higuchi, Broz was one-half of one of the best scoring tandems in Blake history.
A synopsis of Broz’s high school career shows six letters in hockey, three in soccer and one in softball. She won all-conference honors in all three of her sports.
Broz, a Bloomington resident, will continue her hockey career for Brown University this fall. She is as outstanding in the classroom as she is on the hockey rink.
Koralyn Horstman
Providence Academy’s Athena Award winner is senior Koralyn Horstman. She will graduate this spring with a total of 12 varsity letters - six in softball, four in tennis and two in basketball.
Over the course of an outstanding sports career, Horstman has won four all-conference awards in softball and two in tennis.
Softball is best sport, and Blake’s record book shows the reasons. She holds records for best batting average in a season and in a career and is the Lions’ all-time leader in career stolen bases.
The Notre Dame-bound student-athlete has been on the Headmaster’s List every semester of her high school career. When she’s not playing sports, she can be found playing as a member of her high school’s orchestra.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.