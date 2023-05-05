Uma Corniea
Buy Now

Another spectacular save by Edina's Uma Corniea.

Uma Corniea, Edina High’s Athena Award winner as the school’s most outstanding senior female athlete for 2022-23, made the No. 41 famous during her hockey career with the Hornets.

It’s interesting how Corniea decided to request the No. 41 on the back of her jersey.

Tags

Load comments