Hopkins boys CC
Hopkins cross country teammates Landon Hering and Suhayb Ali are All-State for 2022.

Hopkins High boys cross country teammates Landon Hering and Suhayb Ali were ecstatic at the conclusion of the State Class AA Boys Meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Ali realized he was All-State [top 25] because he finished well up in the pack. When he found out that Hering [21st] also made All-State, he was doubly pleased.

