Hopkins High boys cross country teammates Landon Hering and Suhayb Ali were ecstatic at the conclusion of the State Class AA Boys Meet Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Ali realized he was All-State [top 25] because he finished well up in the pack. When he found out that Hering [21st] also made All-State, he was doubly pleased.
“It feels good - special for me because this is my senior year,” Ali said in the fieldhouse at St. Olaf after the race. “We have had such a good team dynamic this season. Everyone connects with the team.”
“And we have a lot of good young runners,” said Hering, who will return as a senior next season.
Part of Ali and Hering’s success was the consistency of their training, going back to the summer months when they trained together. They ran on hot days, cool days, even rainy days, to stay fit and focused. When the high school season began Aug. 15, they were reunited with their head coach and mentor, the legendary Mike Harris.
The temperature for the beginning of the state Class AAA boys race on Saturday morning was only 40 degrees, but Ali and Hering didn’t mind.
“I didn’t notice the cold when I was racing,” Hering said. “I kind of like the cold.”
It was a fast track at St. Olaf since there hasn’t been much rain lately. The pack leaders Aidan Jones of Minneapolis Washburn and Sam Scott of Minneapolis Southwest, finished in the low 15s for the 5K race. Defending champion Nick Gilles of Minnetonka went 15:27.1 for third place.
Ali was pleased to set a personal record in 15:40.4. “This is a hard course for a good time,” he said.
Hering was pleased to be All-State and satisfied with his time of 15:53.2. Next season, he will have a higher goal. “Top ten,” he said.
Ali would like to run in college and is looking for an opportunity at an NCAA Division I university.
Now that it’s autumn and soon to be winter, Ali and Hering are already anticipating another good season with the Hopkins Royals boys track team.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.