For the first time in school history, Edina High has two soccer All-American in the same season.
When the United Soccer Coaches announced their All-American teams last week, captain Sophia Boman of the Edina girls team and captain Will Swanda of the Edina boys team, were on the list. They are two of only four Minnesotans named to the 2019 All-American squad. The other Minnesota picks are Cretin-Derham Hall girls forward Paige Peltier and Minneapolis Washburn boys midfielder Darley Florvil.
“I definitely could not have won an award like this without my teammates and coaches,” Boman said. “One of the best things about my soccer career was having the chance to play four years for my school. Especially this year, we were a really close team.”
Boman, who plays in the midfield, was Edina’s second leading scorer this fall behind sophomore sensation Maddie Dahlien. During her four years with Edina, Boman was named first-team All-State three times and All-Lake Conference every year.
‘Before I start college [at the University of Minnesota], I plan to work on all aspects of my game,” Boman said. “The players are bigger and stronger in college, and I have to be ready for that.”
Swanda, a two-time All-State player, will also stay close to home for college, as he plans to attend Bethel University in Arden Hills. He is not sure at this time if he will play midfield or defense in college after excelling in both positions for the Hornets.
“I had absolutely no idea that I had been nominated for the All-American team,” Swanda said. “It has been cool to see our team grow over the years. We came into the [2019] season with lofty expectations and went game by game to finish 22-0 with the state championship.”
There were many great memories during the Hornet boys season.
“Other than the win over East Ridge in the state championship game, my favorite game was our win at Minnetonka,” Swanda said. The captain scored two goals in that one as Edina clinched the Lake Conference title against the arch-rival Skippers.
“Will is a great leader by example and also a vocal leader,” Edina head coach Dave Jenson said. “We’ll miss him next year.”
Swanda comes from a soccer family that includes two sets of twins on the Edina High teams. Will and Abby are the seniors, Ryan and Haley are the sophomores.
“Our family is a balance between support for each other and absolute competition to see who can be the best,” Will Swanda said.
Will is the best for now with his All-American award, but Abby is doing well with a scholarship to play for Colorado Christian University next season.
Ryan has already played on a state championship team, and Haley is eager for a chance to become a state champion, too.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.