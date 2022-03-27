The final 30 seconds of the state Class 4A boys basketball championship game between Wayzata and Park Center March 26 at Williams Arena might have been the most exciting and hectic 30 seconds of the season for both teams. In the end, Park Center held on to win the game 58-53.
Drew Berkland, Wayzata’s senior guard, nailed a three-pointer from deep in the right corner to cut Park Center’s lead to 55-53. The time on the clock was 37.6 seconds.
Park Center made a long pass into its front court to no one in particular, and Berkland beat two Pirates to the ball giving Wayzata one last chance to win it with a three-pointer or tie it with a basket or two free throws.
Wayzata took a shot with 18 seconds left, but didn’t make it, and when Park Center rebounded, Wayzata guard Spencer Hall had no choice but to foul. The Pirates made one of two at the line to lead 56-53, so Wayzata had one more chance to score. Park Center defended the three-point line, knowing the Trojans needed a trey ball to tie the score. A shot went up and Park Center again secured a key rebound. Two made foul shots gave Park Center its final five-point margin and the state title.
“Our guys never quit in a game this year,” Wayzata head coach Bryan Schnettler said after the game. “We were down eight points late in the second half and were not quite able to get over that hump.”
Overall, the difference in the game was three-point shooting. Park Center connected on nine of 19 from long distance, while the Trojans made four of 10. Wayzata held Mr. Basketball finalist Braeden Carrington to 3-for-12 from the field and six points, but his teammates, Ayouba Berthe and Cody Pennebaker, more than made up the shortfall. Ayouba was 3-for-6 from three-point range for 13 points and Pennebaker sank 5 of 7 three-point tries and converted all six of his free throws for 23 points.
Junior point guard Hayden Tibbits led Wayzata with 13 points and 6-9 senior forward Carter Bjerke had 12 points. For the first time this season, Bjerke did not make a three-point shot, but his overall game was solid with 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocked shots.
“It was a frustrating game for us,” Bjerke said. “Unfortunately, our big run came late in the game. Park Center played an outstanding game.”
“The whole way, I thought we were going to win,” Berkland said. “We had a good game plan, and Spencer [Hall] did a great job on Carrington.”
Wayzata trailed 28-21 at halftime before outscoring the Pirates 32-30 in the second half. The Trojans didn’t have a lot of basket luck, as several balls went in and out in the second half. Park Center was relentless on the defensive glass, but in the overall rebounding stats each team grabbed 30. Park Center had 19 foul-line chances, compared to 11 for Wayzata.
The Trojans were slightly better from the field overall, making 21 of 48 to 18 of 48 for the Pirates.
Park Center’s players were ecstatic to complete a 30-1 season with the win in the finals.
“Every team has a rough patch during the season,” guard Leo Torbor said. “We lost to Totino-Grace in late January, and that was the only one we lost. This championship is for everyone in Brooklyn Park. It’s bigger than us. All season, we envisioned this moment.”
“Leo Torbor played on the 9B team in traveling basketball,” Park Center head coach James Ware said. “There was no doubt he would get that last rebound. He will be playing [Division I] basketball for San Jose State.”
Ware talked about the clutch shooting of Ayouba and Pennebaker, whose elite performances came at just the right time: “We are a team of emotionally intelligent players, who keep their composure. They are humble and unselfish, and when they have the chance they’re ready to take their shot. This moment is something they’ll never forget.”
Leading up to the state championship game, Wayzata had won 16 in a row, including state victories over Moorhead 71-28 and Cretin-Derham Hall 59-48.
Wayzata won the state title in 2021 and had high hopes to make it two in a row. The players will recall that they gave everything they had in this year’s championship game. They staged a memorable comeback and had a chance to win at the end.
