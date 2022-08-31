Trevor Divinski
Buy Now

Tradition Wealth Management first baseman Trevor Divinski takes this flip too late to get runner Jared Gangelhoff of The Hilltop Restaurant. In the foreground is pitcher Thor Johnson (32).
Tradition team

Edina's Monday night softball champs from Tradition Wealth Management. From left to right, front row: Charlie Sheehan, Thor Johnson, Matt Molenaar, Noah Twomey, Thomas Skoro and Elijah Hannah. Back tow: Trevor Divinski, captain Parker Hlavacek, Nick Geolat, Jack Sowada, Ryan Swanson, Griffin Schneider and Mark Ehresman. Not pictured: Billy Young.

As the new team in the Edina Monday Doubleheader Men’s Slowpitch Softball League this year, Tradition Wealth Management raised eyebrows all over Van Valkenburg Park.

The newcomers were second behind The Hilltop Restaurant in the final regular-season standings, and then surged to a playoff championship by beating The Hilltop, 26-10 and 15-12, in the final two games Aug. 22.

Tags

Load comments