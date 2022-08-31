Edina's Monday night softball champs from Tradition Wealth Management. From left to right, front row: Charlie Sheehan, Thor Johnson, Matt Molenaar, Noah Twomey, Thomas Skoro and Elijah Hannah. Back tow: Trevor Divinski, captain Parker Hlavacek, Nick Geolat, Jack Sowada, Ryan Swanson, Griffin Schneider and Mark Ehresman. Not pictured: Billy Young.
As the new team in the Edina Monday Doubleheader Men’s Slowpitch Softball League this year, Tradition Wealth Management raised eyebrows all over Van Valkenburg Park.
The newcomers were second behind The Hilltop Restaurant in the final regular-season standings, and then surged to a playoff championship by beating The Hilltop, 26-10 and 15-12, in the final two games Aug. 22.
Captain Parker Hlavacek explained how his TWM team came together: “We are just a bunch of friends who like softball he said. Most of us were friends before we began playing together. We hang out on weekends and watch sports.”
Nine players on the 14-player TWM roster were college athletes, and everyone on the team was a high school varsity athlete.
Hlavacek, a three-sport letterman in football, basketball and baseball for Wayzata High, went on to play football University of St. Thomas. Two of his Wayzata teammates, Griffin Schneider and Thomas Skoro, went on to play Division I baseball in college - Skoro for Missouri and Minnesota and Schneider for Wagner College. Skoro made 26 relief appearances for the Gophers pitching staff in 2022.
Charlie Sheehan, originally from Eden Prairie, played Division I baseball for St. Louis University and Ryan Swanson, another Eden Prairie High grad, played Division I baseball for Creighton. Trevor Divinski played baseball for Minnesota State University, Mankato. Elijah Hannah and Jack Sowada played basketball for the University of St. Thomas. No one on the TWM roster can match teammate Matt Molenaar on the links. He’s a scratch golfer. Noah Twomey, the team’s fastest player, competed in track for Duluth East High.
“This is only our second year as a team,” Hlavacek said. “Last year we won the championship in Plymouth, but the league wasn’t very strong. I had been playing on another team [Yamaha Golf & Utility] in the Edina Thursday league. We decided to bring our team over here on Monday nights for better competition.”
TWM found that competition with the likes of The Hilltop, Caddyswag Radio, Southdale YMCA and Kekambas. During the regular season, TWM finished 15-4-1, just a half-game behind The Hilltop in the finals standings. That gave TWM second seed for the playoffs, so The Hilltop was home team for each of the two games in the finals.
Hlavacek and Divinski are cousins, who played against one another in the State Legion Baseball Tournament finals in 2015. Wayzata won by a run in the championship game, and both teams went on to play in Legion regionals.
In 2016, Wayzata won the state high school baseball title with Hlavacek starting in the infield, Schneider starting in the outfield and Skoro pitching a complete game to beat Champlin Park in the finals.
As defending champs in Edina Monday softball, the TWM players can’t wait for next season. They look forward to competing against the top teams again and hope more good teams will sign up and compete.
