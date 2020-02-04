Author’s David LaVaque and L.R. Nelson diligent work helps color 75 editions of Minnesota’s grand state tournament
If you are unfamiliar with the Minnesota State High School boys’ hockey tournament we might have a problem.
Being the State of Hockey, Minnesotans are a passionate group when it comes to the winter pastime. We also hold a deep-seated passion for basketball, baseball, and football, but among the most popular, stick-and-ball sports hockey is at the top.
Each February, boys’ high school programs begin the march to St. Paul in a section tournament to determine the 16 teams that will compete in two classes at state spanning four days at Xcel Energy Center in early March.
A new book, entitled ‘Tourney Time: Stories from the Minnesota Boys Hockey Tournament’ by David LaVaque and L.R. Nelson, takes a look at each tournament champion as few others have, offering a unique perspective through interviews and recounts of the atmosphere, celebration, and heartache that make sports so compelling.
With 40 state tournament appearances between Southwest Christian/Richfield, Jefferson, Kennedy, St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (plus 12 appearances in the parochial state tournament), the Sun Sailor and Sun Current area have produced a lot of top-notch hockey both in terms of teams and players who have gone on to tremendous success including college, Team USA and the National Hockey League.
Longtime StarTribune preps reporter LaVaque along with co-author Nelson, the main editor behind the Hockey Hub website among other ventures, produced what has to be the definitive collection of The Tourney, as it is now known as, with a foreword by Aaron, Neal and Paul Broten.
“The whole thing started as a love of the tournament and appreciation of it,” LaVaque said. “We didn’t know what it would look like but Loren and I have covered it together since 2014 and we have mutual admiration, know each other’s work ethic and knowledge about the game and tournament.”
In addition to the book, legacy.hockey is a website devoted to high school hockey in Minnesota offering up more content that didn’t make it into the book plus current information on the season at hand.
Hundreds of interviews
Over the span of 400 interviews, the co-authors take readers on a trek from Roseau to Rochester for all 75 tournaments from the humble beginnings of an invitational-only tournament in New Ulm to Roseau then eventually St. Paul, Bloomington, Minneapolis and back to St. Paul.
“We set out to emphasize the storytelling,” Nelson said who authored a book on the top 100 players in the tournament in 2011. “We wanted to look at [the tournament’s] soul and not just storytelling.”
A look at the cover illustrates that passion not only by the players tossing sticks and gloves around the ice in celebration but the student section joining in the pandemonium.
The book is divided into three eras with natural breaks which happened to occur 25 years apart: The Early Years (1945-1968), The Golden Era (1969-1991) and The Modern Era (1992-today).
Each chapter dives head-first into a tournament champion’s run to victory.
What made that year and tournament unique from the perspective of the champion?
In addition to the entertaining chapters, there are sidebar items and top-10 lists including greatest games, championship-game performances, forward-line nicknames, top players never to make it to the tournament.
LaVaque liked the America’s Game: The Super Bowl Champions annual documentary series produced by NFL Films as a style of story-telling as a template for how to present what ended up being a large amount of information into consumable bits to keep the reader engaged.
“We didn’t want to get stuck in writing glorified game stories,” LaVaque said as they named each chapter with a unique item from that tournament. “We wanted to write about the personalities, what it was like in the locker room.”
To accomplish the necessary interviews, the two traveled to the far reaches of the state to meet with interviewees between the spring of 2017 and mid-December, 2019.
“To fit that many interviews into our time frame didn’t allow for as many face-to-face interviews as we hoped but each one was so colorful because this was a big part of their lives and hopefully that comes through in their stories,” LaVaque said who made a trip through Duluth and Eveleth.
At the start of the planning process, the pair decided to talk with those who played in the early tournaments from the 1940s, knowing by basic math that those still alive would be octogenarians then-current Division I college hockey players and those currently in the National Hockey League would be next recount their experience.
Nelson, a native of Northern Minnesota, made is way from Roseau to Warroad and across the northern reaches of the state. If he was meeting with someone who played in the late 1960s on he would ask about video footage and most of the time was able to view at least a portion of a game.
Jefferson won five state titles between 1981 to 1994 with coach Tom Saterdalen behind the bench alongside assistant coach and good friend John Bianchi.
For the 1994 chapter, the third straight state title for Jefferson was named: “From the mouths of Jags,” LaVaque decided to layout the chapter in an oral history from some of the main characters including Mark Parrish, Mike Crowley, Nick Checco, Toby Peterson, Saterdalen, Derek Camuel, Joe Bianchi.
Standout
One tournament that stood out for the authors was the 1969 tournament played at Metropolitan Center in Bloomington for the first time. A Henry Boucha-led Warroad squad came up short in the final against Edina 5-4 in overtime.
Attendance for the tournament reached 79,868 as Warroad’s four goals were the most by a losing team until Hermanson equaled the feat three times (2011, ‘13 and ‘15).
“All of the elements cherished over the years game together,” LaVaque said from outstate versus metro final played in the shinny new hockey arena for the first time. “That’s when the hockey tournament surpassed the state basketball tournament and began to take a bigger foothold.”
Something LaVaque and Nelson had on their site was the ability of time and context on their side. LaVaque said: “‘What are we going to get from 1946-47?’ Then from the modern days, ‘What are we going to bring new to the party?’ that hasn’t been talked about already.”
One antidote that caught LaVaque’s attention was Edina’s 2014 run. “Why were they so passive against Eagan,” he said, pointing out the seeming anomaly when the Hornets confidently powered past other foes but not Eagan. The 2014 chapter titled: E-Dynasty Reborn goes into depth about the topic before Edina captured the Class AA state title with an 8-2 win over Lakeville North.
The Hornets lost to Eagan 2-1 in early December.
Giles was quoted: “We were tip-toeing around. The whole game we were like that. And we’re a big, strong team. So us coaches were going, ‘What happened?’”
Eagan’s 6-foot-5, 205-pound defenseman Nick Wolff could move and hit. “He terrorized our kids all the way up through youth hockey,” Giles was quoted by LaVaque in the book. “They didn’t want to go anywhere near him.”
Two chapters came to mind for Nelson first, Thief River Falls’ run to the titles in 1954 and 1956.
“I didn’t know much about them but you could make a case for that group to be among the top-5 teams of all-time, maybe the best team ever based on each era,” Nelson said as the Prowlers downed Eveleth 4-1 for the ‘54 title loaded with multisport standouts. The group had cross country runners, football players and baseball players who also happened to excel on the ice including Loren ‘Sid’ Vraa, Lyle Guttu, Joe Pool, Robert Helgeland and Marv Jorde. Twin hammers Mike McMahon and Les Sabo were known for their physical play and efficient puck movement playing in front of goalie Jack Hoppe.
The 1956 squad defeated International Falls 3-2 in the final with a battered group including senior defenseman Duane Glass who played nearly every minute of every game. A broken garage door mangled his right hand bad enough that his glove had to be taped in place during the playoffs.
Poole scored the title-winning goal, his fourth goal of the tournament to give the Prowlers a 3-2 win.
Another standout chapter comes from the 1996 chapter titled, “The Game.”
Apple Valley, coached by the legendary Larry Hendrickson, outlasted Duluth East 5-4 in the longest game in tournament history spanning 93 minutes, 12 seconds. The semifinal led to the Eagles downing Edina 3-2 in the final. The historic semifinal game came to a close at 1:39 a.m.
Erk Westrum led Apple Valley with four goals during that state tournament run and is now head coach of the Southwest Christian/Richfield program. Westrum’s father, Pat, was an assistant coach with Hendrickson.
Kennedy’s title
Kennedy’s 1987 state championship run was titled, “Revenge in St. Paul” with a nod to Eagles goalie Chris Lind’s notebook paper taped to the fridge with a Star Tribune headline: “Greenway downs top-ranked Kennedy,” after a fluke goal loss, 4-3 on Christmas Eve, 1986. Kennedy was ranked No. 1 at the time and the loss ignited the Eagles which led to the state title with a loaded lineup. Finland’s exchange student Marko Kreus arrived in Bloomington fresh off captaining his country’s junior national team. The Bantam A Kennedy team downed Greenway for the 1984 state championship, paving the way to future success with a lineup including Jason Miller, Joe Decker, Kevin Kalli, Kent Landreth, John Manuel, Than Vennix, Mike Parent, Chad Pittlekow, Pat McGowan and Mark Wallinga.
Kennedy defeated Burnsville 4-1 in the championship game. Players created the Mission ‘87 mantra at the squirt level after Lincoln High School closed in 1982.
Nelson and LaVaque also included a section on two female players at the tournament, Farmington forward Amber Hegland and St. Paul Johnson goaltender Amy Murphy playing in 1994 and 1995, respectively.
Throughout the process, both authors explained coincidences that popped up at precisely the right time to let them know they were on the right track.
Another huge contributor to the process came from Kyle Oen and his time and talents to curate many of the images used throughout the book.
In the acknowledgment section, LaVaque and Nelson described how Oen spent hundreds of hours searching through the Minnesota History Center’s Gale Family Library collection of negatives and newspaper clippings. “Not only did he capture images of more than 35,000 state tournament negatives but allowed us to thumb through his massive personal collection of tourney photos.”
Oen is the owner of Vintage Minnesota Hockey. “His love for all things related to the history of the state tournament knows no limits. In that way [he] is a kindred spirit. We’re lucky to count him as a friend.”
