Grace Hamdorf
Minnetonka's Grace Hamdorf dives on the floor for a loose ball against the Hopkins girls basketball team.
Aaliyah Crump
In a battle between All-Lake players, Aaliyah Crump of Minnetonka takes a rebound away from Hopkins' Taylor Woodson.

When he became Minnetonka’s head girls basketball coach last summer, former Hopkins girls coach Brian Cosgriff knew he was moving to a good program.

Cosgriff inherited some of the best young talent in the state, with sophomore guard Aaliyah Crump and ninth-grade guard Lanelle Wright. As the Skippers’ two All-Lake Conference players this season, they led the team to an 18-10 record and a semifinal berth in Section 2AAAA. In addition, Crump, who averaged 22 points per game, was named All-State.

