When he became Minnetonka’s head girls basketball coach last summer, former Hopkins girls coach Brian Cosgriff knew he was moving to a good program.
Cosgriff inherited some of the best young talent in the state, with sophomore guard Aaliyah Crump and ninth-grade guard Lanelle Wright. As the Skippers’ two All-Lake Conference players this season, they led the team to an 18-10 record and a semifinal berth in Section 2AAAA. In addition, Crump, who averaged 22 points per game, was named All-State.
“Aaliyah had an amazing season,” coach Cosgriff said. “She improved in every aspect of her game. In addition to 22 points per game, she had eight rebounds a game. There were times when Aaliyah put the team on her back, and not many sophomores can do that. The sky is the limit for her future.”
Wright started at point guard in every game, leading the Skippers in assists and scoring 10.3 points per game.
“Lanelle was very impressive this season,” coach Cosgriff said. “She is one of only a handful of players who have made All-Lake as a ninth-grade. Lanelle is a tireless worker, and by her senior year she will be a Miss Basketball finalist.”
The Skippers might have the best trio of players on any team in the state next season with All-Lake players Crump and Wright and the return of guard Tori McKinney, who missed the entire 2022-23 season with an injury.
“Tori is a special player,” Cosgriff said. “A sure Division I basketball player.”
Minnetonka had three All-Lake honorable mention selections - senior guard Megan Corkery, junior forward Sidney Reed and junior guard Grace Hamdorf.
“Megan brought great energy to the team,” coach Cosgriff said. “She embraced her role as a leader. Sidney improved a lot this year and was a good rebounder. Grace is a great outside shooter.”
Corkery scored 8.4 points a game while Reed scored 6.5 and Hamdorf scored 7.2. Senior guard Tootie Cade added a 5.7 scoring average, while two other senior guards Ellie Keenan (3.5) and Maddie Prondzinski (3.4), and 6-2 senior forward Ella Wolff (2.5), figured in the scoring.
Looking to next season, coach Cosgriff sees expanded opportunities for some of the other girls who saw varsity time this season. Some of the prospects are CeCe Nesseth, Harley Wock, Josie Chose, Micah Chose, Elisabeth McCallum, Anna McKinney, Avery Boen, Delaney Egert, Keira Keegan and Sydney Cummings.
Cosgriff said he could not be happier with his first season at Minnetonka. He will enter the 2023-24 season with the best all-time winning percentage among Minnesota girls basketball coaches. He currently stands 587-77 and has won seven state championships (all of them with Hopkins).
“I really enjoy working for [activities director] Ted Schultz and [associate activities director] Paul Twenge,” Cosgriff said. “They have done everything they could to make me feel welcome here.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.