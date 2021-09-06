Sarah Shahbaz
Minnetonka's No. 1 singles players Sarah Shahbaz keys the Skippers' win over Edina.

No. 1-ranked Minnetonka came to the Steve Paulsen Tennis Courts in Edina Sept. 2 and handed the Edina Hornets their first loss of the season, 5-2.

The Skippers are one of the most dominant teams the state has seen in recent years and supplanted Edina at the top of the state rankings last season. Since there was no State Class AA Tournament in 2020, Edina still reigns as defending state champion, based on its title in 2019.

Sarah Shahbaz, Minnetonka’s junior captain, scored the point over Edina junior Sami Hankinson in first singles. With a variety of shots, including many well-placed lobs.

At second singles, Minnetonka senior captain Annika Elvestrom defeated Nicola Santoni 6-1, 6-0.

Edina scored the point at third singles with Emmy Indereiden stopping Tonka’s Arianna Piedrahita 6-3, 6-1. Indereiden, only and eighth-grader, showed great poise. “I was impressed with the way Emmy carried out her game plan,” Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said. “She beat a good opponent.”

At fourth singles, Meaghan Jurgens defeated Myra Han of the Hornets in straight sets.

First doubles was a good match with Minnetonka’s Kelsey Phillips and Karina Elvestrom defeating Edina captains Ana Martinez and Kate Miller 6-1, 6-0. The match was closer than the score indicates, with many hard-fought points.

Edina’s Annie Klemmensen and Ellie Conway lost second doubles to Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite 6-0, 6-2 in another match that featured many contested points.

The Hornets’ third doubles team of Zoya Hasan and Lauryn Schenck won the first set 7-5 from their Tonka opponents before winning the second set 6-0.

Gaard Chapman’s overall impression of the Minnetonka match was positive. “I am thrilled with the way we competed, top to bottom,” she said. “Our girls battled for every point.”

“They turned it on in the second set,” Gaard Chapman said. “Zoya and Lauryn have good chemistry for a new team. They balance one another’s strengths. At 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, Edina plays Wayzata on the Steve Paulsen Courts at Creek Valley Elementary School. Wayzata is one of the better teams in the state and lost to Minnetonka 6-1 earlier this season.

