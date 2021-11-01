A Maple High girls tennis fan took one last look at the scoreboard before leaving Baseline Tennis Center Friday afternoon. “Incredible,” the fan said.
The word incredible fits perfectly for what Minnetonka junior Sarah Shahbaz accomplished that day. She trailed No. 1 seed Zoe Adkins 5-1 in the first set of their State Class AA singles championship match.
Many players in that situation would be looking ahead, wondering how they would regroup for a second set, and hopefully, even a third set.
But that’s not the way Sarah Shahbaz handles her business. She quickly won the next two games to make the score 5-3, and then she tied the score 5-5. Adkins responded with a win in the 11th game, then Shahbaz slammed the door on her by winning the next two games and the set, 7-6.
The second set was no contest. Shahbaz ran her opponent north and south, then east and west, to win in a shutout 6-0.
After she received her gold medal, Shahbaz talked about her spectacular comeback win.
“I knew I had to stay in the moment and take one point at a time,” the Minnetonka tri-captain said. “I love playing against Zoe because she brings something different every time. The entire time we were playing - even when I was down 5-1 - I told myself, ‘This is winnable.’”
The match could be divided into two segments. The first part had Adkins dominating. The second part had Shahbaz winning 11 of 12 games.
“Sarah has the best hands and shot selection I have ever seen from a high school player,” Minnetonka head coach Brent Lundell said.
Shahbaz wanted to switch the focus from herself to the Minnetonka team that had won the state title 6-1 over The Blake School Oct. 27.
“We are all happy about this week,” she said.
“After coming close to the team championship several times and missing out on state because of COVID last year, the girls finished strong against a very deep, well-coached Blake team,” Lundell said.
While Shahbaz won the state singles crown, teammate Kelsey Phillips too third place. Phillips played a great match Friday morning when she took Adkins to three sets. Then Phillips cruised to victory in the third-place match.
Undefeated this season, without even losing a set in singles or doubles, Shahbaz is the only Minnetonka girl ever to win a state singles title and a state doubles title. She and Annika Elvestrom won Class AA doubles in 2019.
Minnetonka’s other state singles champions were sisters Aria and Bella Lambert. There is one other former Minnetonka player who should be mentioned. Marnie Wheaton never played on the girls team, but did help the Skipper boys to a state team championship. Wheaton continued her career at the University of Minnesota, where she became the all-time leader in wins and an All-American.
State Doubles
Minnetonka sisters Annika and Karina Elvestrom completed a perfect day for the Skippers on Friday by taking the state Class AA doubles title over the team from Rochester Century.
The Elvestroms lost the first set 6-2 before winning the last two, 6-3, 6-3.
“We had quite a trifecta with the team championship, the singles championship and the doubles championship,” said Jim Elvestrom, the champions’ father and also a Minnetonka assistant coach. “The Century girls played a nearly flawless first set. We knew it would be a tough match, They’re the same two girls Annika and Sarah [Shahbaz] beat for the doubles championship in 2019.”
“This whole week has been super fun,” Annika Elvestrom said.
Century tried to target Karina early in the match, but as play went on, her ground strokes got better and stronger.
“When I miss a shot, Annika is good at keeping me level-headed,” Karina said.
Minnetonka’s second doubles team of Emilija Medzuikaite and Maddie Prondzinski lost to the Elvestroms in the state semifinals, then rebounded for a victory in the third-place match against Mounds View.
As a seventh-grader, in her first year on varsity, Annika Elvestrom talked to Karina about the future and how fun it would be to win a state championship together. That happened in the team tournament and again in individual doubles. What a remarkable gold rush for the best sister combination in Minnetonka tennis history.
