Minnetonka High’s boys soccer coach Mike Rogers juggled his lineup for a Saturday matinee game against St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 18.
Rogers called star defender Jake Herbert up front, and Herbert scored the Skippers’ first goal in a 2-1 victory.
“Jake is the best athlete I’ve ever coached,” Rogers said. “He had a magnificent finish on his goal to make the score 1-1 at halftime.”
Alex Gonikman banged home the winning goal in the second half with an assist from captain Ben Chung.
“Alex had been knocking on the door all game,” Rogers said. “Ben got the ball and gave him a great pass. Ben has blossomed into one of the best midfielders in the Lake Conference, if not the state. He is great on the defensive side and he’s very crafty going forward. Ben sees the field exceedingly well.”
Earlier in the week, the Skippers lost a heart-breaking decision at Edina. Sammy Presthus scored for the Hornets, and despite some good chances, the Skippers couldn’t get the equalizer.
“Although we played really well defensively against Edina, we gave up a soft goal,” Rogers said. “I can’t wait to play them again. We licked our wounds and got a good win on Saturday.” Tonka entered the current week with a 5-1-1 overall mark and a 3-1-1 conference record.
Next is a Lake match against No. 1-ranked Wayzata at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Wayzata High Stadium.
Tonka Girls
How often does this happen in Lake Conference soccer?
Defender Payton Mahady of the Minnetonka girls team nailed two goals on free kicks Saturday afternoon to boost the Skippers to a 2-0 win over St. Michael-Albertville. With the win, the Skippers improved to 4-3-1 overall.
“This was a good win - a win we really needed,” Minnetonka head coach Kelsey Hans said. “We were able to score early in the game, and that’s something we had been talking about. It is always nice to get a clean sheet, that’s the goal every game.”
The author of that clean sheet, sophomore Megan Mann, was playing in place of junior Maddie Schultz, who was sidelined with an injury. “We did a good job of staying organized,” Hans said.
Earlier in the week, Minnetonka fell behind early against Edina and lost a 5-1 decision on the road at Kuhlman Field.
Since Edina is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA with a 7-0-0 record, Minnetonka would needed a great game to compete. The two Lake rivals will meet again Oct. 8 at Minnetonka in a 5 p.m. match.
“It was exhausting to our defense to go against Maddie Dahlien,” Hans said. Dahlien, Edina’s All-American candidate was spectacular with three goals, while sophomore midfielder Izzy Engle scored the other two.
“We have a tough, aggressive group of players,” Hans said. “Our biggest improvement since the beginning of the season is out ability to move the ball more creatively.”
Next for the Skipper girls is a 5 p.m. match Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Wayzata.
