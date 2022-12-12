The team that hardly ever loses at home lost at home Saturday afternoon at Braemar Arena.
Edina’s powerhouse girls hockey team opened the Lake Conference season with a 4-2 setback against the Minnetonka Skippers in front of a big crowd.
It was a physical game from start to finish, which is typical for this series. The score was tied 1-1 at the end of the second period, but only 21 seconds into the third period, Minnetonka pushed ahead on a goal by junior forward Kendra Distad. Later in the period, Minnetonka extended its lead to 4-1 on goals from Distad’s linemates, senior captains Ava Lindsay and Grace Sadura. Edina ninth-grade forward Cate McCoy scored with 12 seconds remaining in the third period to make the final score more respectable for the Hornets, who are 5-2-0 this season, compared to Minnetonka’s 6-1-0.
Many of the players from Edina and Minnetonka are friends off the ice since they have played in camps and other off-season events together. However, friendship goes out the window once the puck drops in Hornet-Skipper games.
“Going into the game we wanted to play with intensity and urgency,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said outside the locker room after the game. “Uma Corniea is such a good goalie. Our plan was to pepper her with a lot of shots and get traffic in front of the goal.”
That plan worked well, especially during the Skippers’ three-goal third period. Minnetonka won the shots-on-goal battle 39-17. The Skippers had at least 10 shots on goal in each period, while the Hornets never reached double figures in shots for a period.
There were no goals in the first period, but in the second Ellie Zakrajsheck scored for Minnetonka with assists from Molly Ryan and Lauren Mack and Hannah Halverson scored for Edina with assists from captains Ellie Chapman and Lauren Zawoyski. Halverson would later assist on McCoy’s goal for a two-point night. Minnetonka senior captain on defense Josie Hemp assisted on the goals by Distad and Lindsay in the third period. Bella Finnegan chalked up an assist on Sadura’s goal.
Each team was called for five penalties, most of which occurred in the third period. At one point there were three Skippers in the penalty box along with two Hornets.
“We always have a good matchup against Minnetonka,” Edina captain Zawoyski said. “They came out hard today. When we play them, we know we have to take the body.”
For most of the game the Hornets kept the Lindsay-Distad-Sadura line under control, but in the third period the trio found its groove and responded to coach Cassano’s appeal to play with more intensity and urgency.
“[Goalie] Uma Corniea is the backbone of their team, and we knew we had to play well to beat her,” Minnetonka senior defenseman and captain Elly Klepinger said.
Speaking of goalies, Minnetonka sophomore Layla Hemp made the play of the game when she stopped Edina’s Halverson in a two-on-one situation midway through the third period. That save kept the momentum in the Skippers’ favor.
“We were able to outplay them on their rink,” Sadura said. “It took a team effort.”
“There was a lot of back and forth,” Lindsay said. “We always look forward to playing Edina.”
The Minnetonka girls had a good vibe walking into Braemar Arena Saturday afternoon.
“This is where we won the section [2AA] championship last season,” Sadura noted. That night the Skippers took down Holy Family Catholic in overtime.
It is possible Edina and Minnetonka could play four times this season - twice in the Lake Conference, once in Edina’s Walser Holiday Tournament and once in the State Class AA Tournament. Fans who saw the first meeting are sure to lineup to buy tickets for subsequent games in this highly competitive series.
