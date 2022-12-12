Kendra Distad
Junior forward Kendall Distad (right) celebrates with Minnetonka teammates after scoring against Edina Saturday at Braemar Arena.

The team that hardly ever loses at home lost at home Saturday afternoon at Braemar Arena.

Edina’s powerhouse girls hockey team opened the Lake Conference season with a 4-2 setback against the Minnetonka Skippers in front of a big crowd.

