Tonka Hurdlers
Minnetonka hurdler Claire Kohler is first over this rack of hurdles in the Lake Relays with teammates Ruby Pajibo (left) and Anna McKinney hoping to catch up.

As expected, the Minnetonka High girls track and field team dominated the Lake Conference Relays April 14 at Wayzata High Stadium.

The Skippers scored 160 points to 120 for second-place Wayzata. In fairness to Wayzata, coach Alicia Pierskalla held out several of her top athletes, including defending state 3200-meter champion Abbey Nechanicky.

