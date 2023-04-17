As expected, the Minnetonka High girls track and field team dominated the Lake Conference Relays April 14 at Wayzata High Stadium.
The Skippers scored 160 points to 120 for second-place Wayzata. In fairness to Wayzata, coach Alicia Pierskalla held out several of her top athletes, including defending state 3200-meter champion Abbey Nechanicky.
It was a beautiful afternoon for track and field with the temperature just below 80 degrees for the 3 p.m. start.
Minnetonka was charged up by sophomore sprinter Zeal Kuku, who won the 100-meter dash in 12.74 seconds and the 200 in 26.26. She added a fourth place in the 400.
In the 800, Minnetonka had a third place from eighth-grader Evie Malec, plus seventh and eighth places from juniors Ella Graham and Kira LeBlanc.
Avery Marasco-Johnson, the Skipper junior, was second in the 1600. Junior Kailey Lai took third in the 3200 and teammate Meredith Gilles ran seventh.
Hopkins’ No. 1 highlight of the meet was a victory by sophomore Sydney Drevlow, who ran the 3200 in 10:54.89. The other Hopkins sophomore standout, Daphne Grobstein, placed fourth in the 3200 in 11:47.49.
“It is nice to win the Lake Relays, but our goals are the section and state meets,” Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan said. “We had a ton of PRs [personal records] from our returning girls the first week of the season. And I was super impressed with some of our new athletes. Lanelle Wright, the basketball player, is out for track for the first time and led off our first-place 4x100-meter relay. Anna Gorun, a transfer student from California, was also on that relay.” The other two girls who ran are senior Ruby Pajibo and junior Briena Giebel, two key returnees from last season.
Minnetonka won the 4x200 relay with Pajibo, Charlotte Roehl, Giebel and Lucy Hiller in 1:46.26. Eden Prairie was a tenth of a second off the Skippers’ pace with Grace Cutting, Emma Martin, Emma Nguyen and Vanessa Jordan.
The Skippers were third in the 4x400 relay with Megan Corkery, Bridget Koller, Graham and Claire Kohler.
In the 4x800 relay, the Skippers took second place with Corkery, Graham, Koller and Malec running 9:44.64.
Kohler won both hurdles races with times of 45.55 seconds in the 300s and 14.78 in the 100s. Pajibo was second in the 100s and Madeline Kaufman of Eden Prairie was third.
Minnetonka and Eden Prairie both placed well in the high jump. Mya Folken of Minnetonka was first with a leap of 5-4. EP’s Evelyn Skattum tied for third and EP’s Sienna Moe and Minnetonka’s Peyton Christensen and Winona Stone tied for fifth.
Minnetonka had three of the top four in the long jump with Hiller winning and Folken and Kuku placing third and fourth. Eden Prairie’s Jordan and Martin were sixth and seventh in the long jump. Hiller added a win in the triple jump, going over 37 feet. Eden Prairie’s Gabi Lainhart was fourth. Kohler and Harley Wock of Minnetonka were seventh and eighth.
Good performances in the throws were by Minnetonka captain Carly Pfeffer, who took third in the shot put and Hopkins junior Joelle Kurus, who placed fifth in the shot and fifth in the discus.
Lake Relays
Girls Scores
Minnetonka 160, Wayzata 120, Edina 102, St. Michael-Albertville 89, Eden Prairie 76, Hopkins 47, Buffalo 35.
