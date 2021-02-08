Two of the best high school girls hockey teams in Minnesota put on a great show Feb. 2 when Edina defeated Minnetonka 3-2 at Braemar Arena on a late goal by sophomore Lauren Zawoyski.
Social media was burning up after the game. Fans who didn’t see the game wondered how Minnetonka was able to hang in there with the Hornets. Several fans from both teams agreed, “Yes, Minnetonka is that good.” The Minnetonka faithful added, “Edina has a great team, but we can’t wait to play them again.”
There will be a rematch at 7 p.m. March 2 at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center. If both teams hold serve, that game will decide the Lake Conference title for 2021.
“Edina was a really fun game,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said. “I’m not much for social media, but I know there was a lot of interest in the game. Edina is one of the powerhouse teams, and I think we’re a powerhouse, too. We feel very confident in our ability.”
Edina took a 2-0 lead in the Feb. 2 contest. Berit Lindborg scored from Zawoyski and captain Vivian Jungels, and then Emma Conner scored from Hannah Halverson and Jungels.
Minnetonka fired back in the second period when Lindzi Avar scored a power-play goal from Grace Sadura and Kayley Crawford. At 6:06 of the third period, Minnetonka’s Sadura tied the score 2-2 with assists from Lauren Mack and Lauren Goldsworthy.
The tie didn’t last long, however, only 15 seconds to be exact. Edina controlled the face-off after Sadura’s goal and Zawoyski promptly scored with assists from Jungels and Jane Kuehl.
Both teams had chances in the final stages of the game, but no goals resulted, leaving Edina with a one-goal edge.
This was a clean, hard-skating game - the kind of game fans would expect from teams ranked second (Edina) and third (Minnetonka) in Let’s Play Hockey’s state Class AA poll.
Both goalies served their teams well. Uma Corniea had 23 saves in Edina’s net and Minnetonka goalie Brynn Dulac made 25 stops.
Edina improved to 6-0-0 with the victory, while Tonka, suffering its first loss that night, slipped to 5-1-0.
Minnetonka added its sixth victory of the season Feb. 6 when the Skippers completed a suspended game from earlier in the season. The final score was 4-1 at Pagel Activity Center. Kendra Distad, a transfer from Burnsville, scored her first hat trick in a Minnetonka uniform. Avar added an empty-net goal late in the contest. Assists were by Sadura (2), Avar, Lillie Schaefer and captain Hanna Baskin. Dulac made 20 stops in goal.
