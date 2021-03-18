Minnetonka’s girls hockey team finished the regular season on a high note with a 4-2 win over The Blake School March 8 at Pagel Activity Center.
With that win, the Skippers, who are ranked third in the state in Class AA, enter the Section 2AA playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
“We had a great game with Blake,” Skipper head coach Tracy Cassano said. “The tempo and speed of the game were very fast. After the first period, we answered the call and picked up our intensity. It was fun to see three seniors score our goals. Our seniors realize what it takes to succeed in pressure situations. Hockey is an emotional sport, and emotions run high, especially when you get to the playoffs. You want to be able to ride your high moments.”
Senior defenseman Hanna Baskin scored twice for the Skippers, while senior forward Kayley Crawford and senior defenseman Rory Guilday also had goals. Elizabeth Morrison and Suzy Higuchi scored for Blake. In the battle of goalies, Minnetonka’s Brynn Dulac saved 27 of 29 shots and Blake’s Molly Haag had 40 stops on 44 Minnetonka shots.
Minnetonka finished second to Edina in the Lake Conference standings, and the teams will go their separate ways for the playoffs with Edina in Section 6AA as the favorite and Minnetonka in 2AA.
“One of my sayings to our team is, work hard and work together,” Cassano said. “Our confidence level is high going into the playoffs this week.”
It isn’t a surprise that the teams that took the top three spots in last year’s State Class AA Tournament - Andover, Edina and Minnetonka - are currently 1-2-3 in the state rankings.
“All three programs have good traditions,” Cassano said. “I had not looked at the rankings recently. Each night in the playoffs is an adventure. Out kids buy into the years of success our program has had. Going into this week, all of our focus has to be on the first playoff game. We have to be ready to play for all 51 minutes.”
