Minnetonka High’s girls hockey team ended a two-year wait with a 4-3 win over the Andover Huskies in the Walser Invitational Dec. 27 at Braemar Arena.
The third-ranked Skippers fell behind 2-0 before surging back for four unanswered goals against No 1-ranked Andover.
It was a great win for the Minnetonka program, but the Skippers still needed a win over Section 2AA rival Holy Family Catholic to win the holiday tournament. In the title game Dec. 28, Minnetonka took a 3-0 lead and extinguished the Fire 3-1.
After Minnetonka defeated Edina in a game at Braemar earlier this season, Minnetonka captain Grace Sadura said, “We really like this rink.”
Indeed, Braemar has been a friendly venue for the Skippers over the last year. They beat Holy Family there 3-2 in the Section 2AA championship game there last season.
Sadura wasn’t too concerned when Andover took a 2-0 lead over the Skippers in the Walser Invitational semifinals. “We had the confidence to come back,” she said.
Sophomore goalie Layla Hemp had a lot to do with Minnetonka’s success as the game went on. Andover outshot the Skippers 31-26 for the game, but in both of the last two periods Minnetonka had an edge in shots on net.
“I thought we totally outplayed them in the second and third periods,” Minnetonka goalie Hemp said. “We knew what was on the line tonight. After we took the lead, I thought, OK, we got this.”
Minnetonka was able to negate Andover’s intensity advantage in the first period.
“We didn’t play our best in the first period,” Layla Hemp admitted.. Maya Engler and Nora Sauer connected for Andover goals, but sophomore Ruby Rauk of the Skippers scored to make it 2-1 before the end of the period with an assist from Molly Ryan.
Rauk tied the score in the second period on assists from Ryan and Kendall Distad, and it stayed 2-2 until Lauren Mack shot and scored from the slot on Josie Hemp’s assist.
“That goal helped my confidence and the team’s confidence,” Mack said.
In the third period, Minnetonka’s defensive effort was intense, and that made the difference. The Skippers had a five-on-three power play for almost two minutes early in the period, but Andover goalie Courtney Stagman had a lock on the cage.
With 1:34 remaining in the third period, and Minnetonka still leading 3-2, Andover pulled Stagman and sent an extra attacker into Minnetonka’s end. The Skippers set up in their zone and forced a turnover. Distad knew what to do with it. She took it all the way in and flipped the puck into the empty net.
“As soon as Kendra had the puck on her stick, I knew she would score,” Sadura said. “When the puck went in, I breathed a sigh of relief.”
Josie Hemp, captain on defense for Minnetonka, was proud of her sister’s play in goal, and moreover, proud of the team.
“To beat Andover, we knew we had to work our hardest,” she said. “It took so much energy because they’re a really good team.”
“I was extremely proud of the way we fought after falling behind,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said. “We didn’t quit, and we kept it simple. One thing we wanted to do was get pucks deep. Even when we didn’t score during the five-on-three power play, power plays are always momentum builders.”
Cassano added, “One of our keys tonight was to play physical. The entire game was one shift at a time.”
