Minnetonka captains
Minnetonka's girls hockey captains are, from left to right, Grace Sadura, Ava Lindsay, Josie Hemp and Elly Klepinger. The Skippers enter the new year with a 12-1-0 record.

Minnetonka High’s girls hockey team ended a two-year wait with a 4-3 win over the Andover Huskies in the Walser Invitational Dec. 27 at Braemar Arena.

The third-ranked Skippers fell behind 2-0 before surging back for four unanswered goals against No 1-ranked Andover.

