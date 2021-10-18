No. 1-ranked Minnetonka edged No. 2-ranked Edina for the Lake Conference girls cross country championship Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Whenever Minnetonka and Edina line up next to one another, the runners know that every second counts. That was the case under perfect running conditions Thursday afternoon, when the Skippers edged the Hornets 58-59. Wayzata was in the mix, as well, finishing third with 68 points.
“This was like a mini-State Meet,” Minnetonka head coach Jane Reimer-Morgan said. “Our conference is just amazing. All of the coaches are great and every team has outstanding runners.”
Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson said it’s common for Minnetonka-Edina meets to be decided by one point, and sometimes even a tie-breaker.
“In the Section 6AA Meet last year, we tied for first, and the tie-breaker was the sixth runner,” he said. “I am glad we are in the same conference and section as Minnetonka because it makes both teams better.”
Minnetonka and Edina each landed five All-Lake Conference berths, which meant those runners were among the top 18 in the conference meet.
Minnetonka’s top five included Ella Graham (fifth in 18:28), Avery Marasco-Johnson (seventh in 18:39), Claire Cashman (13th in 18:56), captain Kate LeBlanc (16th in 19:03) and Abby Downin (17th in 19:04). Edina countered with captain Maggie Wagner (fourth in 18:22), Ella Hinkie (11th in 18:52), captain Macy Iyer (12th in 18:53), Mary Velner (14th in 18:59) and Lauren Cossack (18th in 19:05).
The high school cross country landscape has one big change this year - three enrollment classes instead of two.
Minnetonka and Edina are, of course, in the big-school division. Their main competition in Section 2AAA is Prior Lake. The Wayzata and Hopkins girls teams will compete in Section 6AAA. The realignment gives more Lake Conference teams a chance to advance to state competition at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Minnetonka Boys
With its best effort of the 2021 season, the Minnetonka High boys cross country team came close to upsetting Wayzata in the Lake Conference Meet Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm.
The Skippers scored 50 points to Wayzata’s five, and as all serious cross country fans know, the lower score always wins.
Wayzata showed balance and earned six of the 18 All-Lake Conference berths. At the same time, Minnetonka had the individual champion, junior Nick Gilles, and four other all-conference runners. Gilles was far out in front in the race, finishing in a personal-record 15 minutes, 16 seconds. Second for Minnetonka and fifth overall, Andrew Voss had a personal record of 15:53.
The other all-conference Skippers are Max Westerlund (14th in 16:29), Ryan Fries (15th in 16:33) and Easton Freed (16th in 16:37).
“We were right there with Wayzata,” Tonka head coach Jeff Renlund said after the race. “Out of 44 runners who competed for us [JV and varsity], 35 had personal records. I am happy to see so many do so well. Nick is having a lot of success as a two-time Lake Conference champion, and success like that is contagious. Andrew works out with him and has improved a lot. Our 3-4-5 runners really push one another. And we have more good runners. Sean Friese won the JV conference race. When we put our top seven out there for the Section 2AAA Meet, it’s going to be fun to watch.”
The section race is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26, back at Gale Woods Farm.
With a section realignment this year, the Minnesota State High School League has three cross country enrollment classes for the first time. Minnetonka is in one of the big-school sections against teams like Prior Lake and Edina.
“We have more wiggle room in the section this year, now that we are not in with Wayzata, Hopkins and Armstrong anymore,” Renlund said. “We are refreshed and thinking we can win this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.